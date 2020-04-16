While Greenwood County School District 50 has no current plans for an in-person graduation because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the help of Herff Jones and Jostens, the district provided graduation supplies to their seniors.
On Wednesday, Jostens delivered graduation supplies to Greenwood High School, and graduates drove by and safely collected said supplies without getting out of their cars. Information on The Greenwood Promise was also available at the drive-thru pick-up site. Materials were distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and arrival times varied depending on what letter the seniors’ last name started with.
On Thursday, Herff Jones put up purple tents and gave out graduation supplies to seniors as they drove around the bus circle at Emerald High School. EHS Registrar Claudette Fisher said she “enjoyed seeing her babies again.” Materials were distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and students were asked to pay their remaining balances online to avoid having to pay them onsite.
While a traditional graduation ceremony remains tentative and heavily dependent on Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders, Superintendent Steve Glenn did confirm on Wednesday’s virtual town hall that the district is looking at different ways to honor its graduates in case schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
