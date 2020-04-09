South Carolina had another record-setting week for new jobless claims as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pummel the economy.
The state Department of Employment and Workforce processed 85,018 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, an increase of 31.09% from the prior week. It marked a 4,159.42% increase when compared to the week ending March 14, which was just before restaurant dining rooms were shuttered.
It was the third consecutive week DEW has set a new record for the highest number of new claims — a total of 180,829 claims were processed in that time — while state and federal agencies struggle with the influx of jobless claims.
DEW increased its call center staffing by 400% because of high call volume, while the national database that validates Social Security numbers had to add server support because of the massive increase in claims.
In Greenwood County, 838 new claims were filed last week. The county has a three-week tally of 1,803 new claims, which accounts for 5.7% of the county's workforce as reported for February.
Statewide, claims over the past three weeks accounted for 7.6% of South Carolina's workforce.
South Carolinians have received $18.5 million in unemployment benefits from March 15 through April 4. This does not include the additional funds from the CARES Act.
