As more people are being asked to work from home, there are many throughout the community who are being told there’s no work for them at all.
For two men currently staying at the Pathway House of Greenwood, the area’s only homeless shelter, the recent loss of their jobs have put part their lives on hold.
Jason, who is 38 and asked for his last name not to be used, has been with the Pathway House for a few weeks now. He was recently hired at a local chain restaurant on the southern end of town. Though he was excited to have steady work, as soon as he had cinched the position, it was gone.
“I was supposed to go in at 4 o’clock Friday afternoon, and my boss he texted me at about 2,” Jason said. “He said because of everything that’s happening, I had to be taken off the schedule.”
In response to the spread of COVID-19, people are being required to keep their distance from one another, and that’s resulted in restaurants being made to close their dine-in areas. The hit to business has spelled financial downturns for many restaurants, which have forced some businesses’ hands when it comes to keeping employees on the payroll.
“My goals are to be independent — to make my own money and have my own house,” Jason said. “Not being able to make money has put a monkey wrench in it all.”
As of Tuesday, Jason was trying to apply for work at a grocery store. His lack of employment might delay his goals, but he said it’s not the only thing affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He hasn’t been able to get an appointment to renew his antibiotic prescription for an infected tooth, and without insurance, he’s still waiting to hear back if his application for Medicaid will be approved.
Even in his day-to-day, Jason is still coming to terms with what seems like the new normal.
“It’s really weird to walk into a grocery store and not see any food on some shelves,” he said. “It’s got me worried about some of my family.”
Still, he said he’s not letting it get him down. He’s keeping a positive attitude, and said he has a network of support among some of the other men at the Pathway House. They talk at nights about the things that worry them and their struggles, but through it all, they have each other’s backs, Jason said.
“I’ve just got to believe that no matter how bad it gets, something’s coming,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep my faith.”
It’s a sentiment shared by another recently laid-off resident of the Pathway House, who asked not to be named. The 59-year-old man was working at a local hotel as janitorial staff.
He said at busy times, such as when the Masters Tournament kicked off or during large Lander University events, every room at the hotel would be booked. Recently, though, business dried up with fewer people traveling.
“I started working there in October. ... I had just got off on Wednesday when I got the phone call, and she told me then,” he said. “I was like, for real?”
His boss told him he would be on-call, but he hasn’t been called in. Supervisors are cleaning the hotel instead, he said.
“I’m trying to get me a house, an apartment or something, but this put all that on hold,” he said. “You can’t even get in the unemployment office right now.”
He said he was working to apply for unemployment benefits in the meantime. With so many offices closed, he said he can’t even pick up his prescription contact lenses because the store he gets them at has temporarily closed.
Still, like Jason, he said he’s working to keep his faith. He said he knew God would get him through this, which keeps him pushing forward.
