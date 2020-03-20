More than 30 people have been released from the Greenwood County jail since Monday, their cases processed and bond hearings heard at an expedited rate in response to the spread of coronavirus.
S.C. Chief Justice Donald Beatty issued an order Monday adjusting how various aspects of court work, including postponing jury trials and asking any person charged with a non-capital offense who don't pose a danger or flight risk to be released on their own recognizance. In Greenwood, general sessions court officials spent the whole week dealing with cases and hearings for the incarcerated.
Jail Administrator Lonnie Smith said this effort was to keep people out of jail and reduce the number of people coming in, limiting inmates' potential exposure to the virus. Because other courts are either closed or operating in a limited capacity, Smith said attorneys could focus more on the criminal cases at hand and get them done quicker.
"Where we may take six inmates over in the morning and six again after lunch, now we were doing maybe 20 a day," Smith said.
This took the jail's population down from 183 on Monday morning to 150 by Friday. The cases heard were from nonviolent offenders, Smith said.
At the jail, to reduce inmate exposure, the staff is abiding by Gov. Henry McMaster's order to stop visitation, and have put in place a new COVID-19 screening questionnaire for incoming inmates.
Any people being booked who exhibit flu-like symptoms are assigned to a cell block being used for quarantine, and Smith said assuming they don't make bond in the morning, jail staff sets an appointment with Self Regional Medical Center to get them tested for COVID-19. They're then kept in the quarantined cell block until they've been cleared.
Smith said staff at the jail regularly deals with inmates who come in with any variety of infectious diseases, and are trained to screen for illness. Nursing staff are on site 24 hours a day to help with medical concerns.
