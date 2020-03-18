Once-in-a-lifetime events for Lakelands’ college and high school seniors, such as prom and graduation, could be in jeopardy. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompted Gov. Henry McMaster to close all South Carolina pre-K-12 schools, public colleges, universities and technical schools through March 31.
During the closure, Lakelands colleges, universities, and private and public schools have canceled or postponed all school-related activities, athletics and field studies.
District 50 schoolsGreenwood County School District 50 has postponed prom, all field trips and canceled all athletics. Superintendent Steve Glenn confirmed at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting that spring break was still scheduled for April 6-10, pending any changes from McMaster.
Ware Shoals schoolsGreenwood County School District 51 canceled all extracurricular activities Sunday after McMaster closed all schools in the state.
Ninety Six schoolsRex Ward, Greenwood County School District 52 superintendent, said won’t decide about prom and graduation until the district sees “what the future holds.”
Abbeville County schoolsAbbeville County School District is taking each day, one day at a time, Superintendent Julie Fowler said. For the duration of the closure, all athletic events, trainings, and practices are canceled, as are student performances, field trips and any extracurricular events or activities. It also postpones prom.
“We are making decisions about activities that occur within the effective closed dates and are not communicating any plans about graduation, awards ceremonies and end of year events as we consider this premature at this time,” Fowler said. “Our hope is that this closure enables us resume school, activities and athletic events in a timely manner and certainly prior to the end of the school year.”
Lander UniversityMegan Price, assistant vice president of Lander University relations and publications, said the university is working through questions concerning commencement, academic and student life awards, student recitals and performances, senior week events, academic symposiums and conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because the campus is closed through March 31, all university events scheduled through that date will be canceled or postponed until a later date in the semester,” Price said.
As the university approaches April, staff will continue to monitor the situation and decide whether to postpone or cancel additional events.
The university hopes to move forward with significant events in the spring as planned, but safety on campus is their highest priority and they will adapt “to follow any recommendations and guidelines from the Governor’s Office, DHEC and the CDC.”
Piedmont Technical CollegeJoshua Black, Piedmont Technical College vice president for student affairs and communications, released a statement about college-sponsored events, including commencement.
“All college-sponsored events are canceled through the end of April. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will address events beyond the end of April at a later date,” he said. “We know that some of these events, particularly graduation ceremonies, are extremely important to our students, so if we do need to cancel, we will be working through alternative arrangements so that students can get the recognition of their accomplishments that they deserve.”
Greenwood Christian SchoolAngel McAllister, head of Greenwood Christian School development and marketing office, said “as of right now” prom is “far enough away that we do not have to make a call on it yet.”
At the beginning of the school year, administrators scheduled prom for April 25 on the school’s campus.
Greenwood Christian School has canceled all extracurricular activities until March 31, which is when the school will reassess the situation.
“It’s disappointing to students when we do have to cancel events,” McAllister said. “Stuff happens, and we have got to equip them with coping skills.”
Palmetto ChristianPalmetto Christian Academy’s Facebook post on Sunday said the school “wants students to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of this virus.”
The school has canceled all extracurricular activities until the end of the month, including the school’s “Little Mermaid Jr.” play which was scheduled to take place on March 27 and 28.
Cambridge AcademyFor the remainder of the month, Cambridge Academy has suspended all regularly scheduled events — including all classes, extracurricular activities, childcare and after school care.
