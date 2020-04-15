Greenwood's Inn on the Square officially closed its doors Wednesday, with no definitive plans for when it will fully reopen.
Claire Griffith, general manager, said the decision was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with a desire to the maintain safety and well-being of employees and the public.
While a few guests have been coming to the Inn in the past few weeks, occupancy has obviously fallen off. Earlier, the restaurant and bar had been closed in keeping with Gov. Henry McMaster's executive orders.
"We will still have managers on site regularly to maintain reservations, catering events and all of our upcoming scheduled functions the remainder of the year," Griffith wrote in an email.
Phone calls and emails will be returned as quickly as possible, she said, adding that anyone who has questions or concerns may email to info@innonthesquare.net.
