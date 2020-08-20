You are the owner of this article.
Individual tests positive for COVID-19 at Ninety Six Primary School

On Thursday, Superintendent Rex Ward notified Greenwood County School District 52 families of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

 JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE | INDEX-JOURNAL

Superintendent Rex Ward informed Greenwood County School District 52 families this week of an individual at Ninety Six Primary School who tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual self-reported the positive test on Wednesday. Since Tuesday, the individual has not come into contact with any district staff or students, Ward said in a press release.

Before developing symptoms, Ward said the individual fully complied with personal protective equipment requirements and socially distanced while on school grounds. However, because of the possibility of close contact between the individual and young students, the district has provided alternative learning and employment arrangements for those directly affected.

The district used its call-out system to notify students, employees and parents who may have come into close contact with this individual, the release said.

The district encourages all parents of students and employees who are experiencing symptoms or receives a positive COVID-19 test to seek medical advice from their health care provider. Also, those individuals should immediately contact the district office to determine the appropriate return procedure.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

