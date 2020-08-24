Individual at Ninety Six High School tests positive for COVID-19

Superintendent Rex Ward confirmed Monday that a second individual in Greenwood County School District 52 has tested positive for COVID-19, but this time at Ninety Six High School.
In a release from the district, Ward said on Monday an individual self-reported testing positive for COVID-19. Since Tuesday, the individual has not come into contact with any district staff or students. To this date, the individual also hasn’t attended in-person classes. Close contacts to the individual were enrolled at Ninety Six Primary School and Edgewood Middle School.
School nurses have notified students, employees and parents, who may have come into close contact with the individual. All parents of students and district employees who experience symptoms, or receive a COVID-19 test, are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their health care provider and should contact the district office to determine the appropriate return procedure, the release said.
The district’s first positive test came on Wednesday at Ninety Six Primary School. The district’s first official day of school was also on Monday.
