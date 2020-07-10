You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Index-Journal employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ Index-Journal building
Buy Now

The Index-Journal building at 610 Phoenix St., where an employee in the mailroom tested positive for COVID-19.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

As Greenwood County approaches 700 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March, the first Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

The employee, who also works at another business in Greenwood, has not developed symptoms and instead took advantage of free COVID-19 testing through their other employer. The employee will be quarantined for 14 days and won’t return to work until they have two subsequent negative tests for the virus.

With Friday’s announcement, the Index-Journal joins a growing list of businesses that have experienced employees sickened by COVID-19 in the county that includes retailers, restaurants and industry.

“It was only a matter of time,” President and Publisher Mundy Price said, pointing to widespread infections in Greenwood County. Price added that she hopes the employee continues to avoid the serious illness some experience from the virus and remains asymptomatic.

Employees of the family-owned newspaper were notified about the positive case on Friday.

The employee who tested positive does not have direct contact with customers and works in the mailroom, the only department in the downstairs portion of the building. The Index-Journal is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and performing a thorough clean of the department. It is also adding an air purifier to the department and requiring mailroom employees to undergo a temperature check through a no-touch thermometer before entering the building. Additionally, the paper is following the CDC recommendations by asking those employees the health screening questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and exposure when they get temperature checks.

While the department handles insertions and is the last stop for newspapers before carriers deliver them to readers, newspapers remain safe for readers’ touch. The World Health Organization and the CDC point to low transmissibility through consumer products.

Early on in the pandemic, the Index-Journal stopped allowing customers to enter the building as a precaution to protect them and employees. A number of employees have been working remotely for months and those who work in the building are required to keep their distance when possible.

Face coverings are required when moving about the building or when in close proximity with others. Employees are also required to wear masks when representing the company in public.

Most who contract COVID-19 only experience mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.

As of Friday afternoon, 696 Greenwood County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven county residents have died.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 900; Laurens County records 14th death

COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 900; Laurens County records 14th death

State health officials reported 1,725 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as well as 26 additional confirmed deaths. There are 1,438 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 177 of those patients are on…

Index-Journal employee tests positive for COVID-19

Index-Journal employee tests positive for COVID-19

As Greenwood County approaches 700 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March, the first Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

District 52 to offer a virtual option to students for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year

District 52 to offer a virtual option to students for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year

Greenwood County School District 52 will be accommodating students who do not feel comfortable returning to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a remote virtual option for the fall semester.

Abbeville County School District introduces iTECH Academy as a virtual learning option

Abbeville County School District introduces iTECH Academy as a virtual learning option

At the onset of the 2020-21 academic year, Abbeville County School District will be giving its students a completely virtual learning option with the introduction of iTECH Academy.

COVID-19 update: SC passes 50K cases; Laurens County records 13th death

COVID-19 update: SC passes 50K cases; Laurens County records 13th death

State health officials reported 1,723 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as well as 22 additional confirmed deaths. There are 1,433 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Self officials endorse mask ordinance amid rising COVID cases

Self officials endorse mask ordinance amid rising COVID cases

A mask ordinance might be vital in turning the tide of Greenwood’s increasing COVID-19 case numbers, said Self Regional Healthcare CEO Jim Pfeiffer.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home