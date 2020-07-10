Index-Journal employee tests positive for COVID-19

As Greenwood County approaches 700 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March, the first Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus.
The employee, who also works at another business in Greenwood, has not developed symptoms and instead took advantage of free COVID-19 testing through their other employer. The employee will be quarantined for 14 days and won’t return to work until they have two subsequent negative tests for the virus.
With Friday’s announcement, the Index-Journal joins a growing list of businesses that have experienced employees sickened by COVID-19 in the county that includes retailers, restaurants and industry.
“It was only a matter of time,” President and Publisher Mundy Price said, pointing to widespread infections in Greenwood County. Price added that she hopes the employee continues to avoid the serious illness some experience from the virus and remains asymptomatic.
Employees of the family-owned newspaper were notified about the positive case on Friday.
The employee who tested positive does not have direct contact with customers and works in the mailroom, the only department in the downstairs portion of the building. The Index-Journal is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and performing a thorough clean of the department. It is also adding an air purifier to the department and requiring mailroom employees to undergo a temperature check through a no-touch thermometer before entering the building. Additionally, the paper is following the CDC recommendations by asking those employees the health screening questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and exposure when they get temperature checks.
While the department handles insertions and is the last stop for newspapers before carriers deliver them to readers, newspapers remain safe for readers’ touch. The World Health Organization and the CDC point to low transmissibility through consumer products.
Early on in the pandemic, the Index-Journal stopped allowing customers to enter the building as a precaution to protect them and employees. A number of employees have been working remotely for months and those who work in the building are required to keep their distance when possible.
Face coverings are required when moving about the building or when in close proximity with others. Employees are also required to wear masks when representing the company in public.
Most who contract COVID-19 only experience mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.
As of Friday afternoon, 696 Greenwood County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven county residents have died.
