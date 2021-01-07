In-person court hearings halted again per SC's highest judge

In-person court proceedings will again come to a halt following an order Thursday from state Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty.
The order stops all in-person hearings in circuit, family, probate and master-in-equity courts statewide, starting Monday, and will keep these hearings suspended until further notice. Circuit courts can hear in-person emergency matters, such as bonds and bench warrants, and family courts can have in-person emergency hearings including emergency protective custody hearings and orders of protection from domestic abuse.
In the order, Beatty emphasized the importance of keeping people safe amid a burgeoning COVID-19 infection rate across the state.
“Our office is still open and people will continue to have the same access as normal,” said Ryan Johnson, Greenwood County’s chief magistrate judge. “People are still able to file papers, make payments and speak with a clerk in person.”
Court officials in Greenwood are in the process of setting up virtual hearings so some cases can continue to be held. Parties will receive a mailing from the court letting them know when their virtual hearings will take place, and how to access them.
In circuit court, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said near the end of 2020 that earlier court shutdowns in March, then again in early December, slowed and halted the flow of cases. This delay meant an increase of more than 4,000 cases on the docket for local prosecutors.
“It was a gut punch to get that news last night,” Stumbo said Thursday of the newest stoppage. “There is no question that it will cause our dockets to swell even further, and that has a real effect on crime victims and others who are impacted by these cases awaiting trial. Our staff will continue to focus on the things we can control, and present as many cases as possible through virtual hearings in the coming weeks.”
When in-person hearings were first stopped in mid-March, they weren’t reinstated until July 30. The swell in cases added more than 300 warrants onto already large dockets for each of the 14 general sessions prosecutors in the 8th Circuit, Stumbo said.
Shutdowns also meant a loss of revenue from court fees and fines, as a portion of state funding for the solicitor’s office is based on these fees. Staffers at Stumbo’s office were furloughed in the summer and brought back in August, while some vacancies in staffing haven’t been refilled.
