You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IJ employee tests positive

IJ Index-Journal building (copy)
Buy Now

The Index-Journal building at 610 Phoenix St., where an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

As the number of novel coronavirus cases rises nationally and throughout the Palmetto State, a fourth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July, the second case was in November and the third was this past week.

The fourth employee to test positive was last in the office on Dec. 23 and is experiencing mild symptoms. The employee was tested Monday because a family member had been exposed to someone with the virus and has also tested positive. Employees of the family-owned newspaper were notified about the positive case Monday.

Early on in the pandemic, in March, the Index-Journal stopped allowing customers to enter the building as a precaution to protect them and employees. A number of employees also worked remotely for about six months. The newspaper offices reopened to the public in late September when employees who had been working remotely also returned. The Index-Journal is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is continuing to operate normally at this time.

The newspaper still requires face coverings to be worn by employees when moving about the building or when in close proximity to others. Employees are also required to wear masks when representing the company in public.

Most who contract COVID-19 experience only mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

IJ employee tests positive

IJ employee tests positive

As the number of novel coronavirus cases rises nationally and throughout the Palmetto State, a fourth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July, the second case was in November and the third was this past week.

COVID-19 update: Christmas Day set new SC record

COVID-19 update: Christmas Day set new SC record

Christmas Day shattered South Carolina's prior record for new COVID-19 cases with more than 4,000 reported cases in a single day as a winter surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus continues nationwide.

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 19th death; Laurens County adds 76th

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 19th death; Laurens County adds 76th

Abbeville County recorded its 19th confirmed COVID-19 death and Laurens County added its 76th as a winter surge of the virus continues.

COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise as winter surge continues

COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise as winter surge continues

State health officials reported 2,260 new confirmed cases and 96 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 11 additional confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.

COVID-19 update: Laurens County adds 3 confirmed deaths, upping toll to 75

COVID-19 update: Laurens County adds 3 confirmed deaths, upping toll to 75

Laurens County recorded three confirmed COVID-19 deaths as a winter surge of the fast-spreading virus continues.

IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

Amid a winter surge that has led to a record spread of the novel coronavirus nationwide, a third Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July and the second case was in November. Both were isolated cases.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home