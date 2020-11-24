You have permission to edit this article.
IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ Index-Journal building
The Index-Journal building at 610 Phoenix St., where a second employee tested positive for COVID-19.

As Greenwood County surpasses 2,800 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and as the number of cases continues to climb nationwide, the second Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July and remained an isolated case.

The second employee had a family member test positive this past week before also exhibiting symptoms. A rapid test was given to the employee on Monday and a positive result was reported that evening. The employee has been quarantined at home for 14 days and is confident the exposure was limited to close family.

Employees of the family-owned newspaper were notified about the positive case Tuesday.

Early on in the pandemic, in March, the Index-Journal stopped allowing customers to enter the building as a precaution to protect them and employees. A number of employees also worked remotely for about six months. The newspaper offices reopened to the public in late September when employees who had been working remotely also returned. The Index-Journal is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is continuing to operate normally at this time.

The newspaper still requires face coverings to be worn by employees when moving about the building or when in close proximity to others. Employees are also required to wear masks when representing the company in public.

Most who contract COVID-19 only experience mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.

As of Monday, Greenwood County has had 2,811 residents test positive for COVID-19 and seen 73 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

