IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ Index-Journal building (copy)
The Index-Journal building at 610 Phoenix St., where an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Amid a winter surge that has led to a record spread of the novel coronavirus nationwide, a third Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July and the second case was in November. Both were isolated cases.

The third employee to test positive was last in the office on Dec. 17 and is experiencing mild symptoms. The employee was tested on Monday because a family member had developed mild symptoms. Employees of the family-owned newspaper were notified about the positive case Wednesday.

Early on in the pandemic, in March, the Index-Journal stopped allowing customers to enter the building as a precaution to protect them and employees. A number of employees also worked remotely for about six months. The newspaper offices reopened to the public in late September when employees who had been working remotely also returned. The Index-Journal is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is continuing to operate normally at this time.

The newspaper still requires face coverings to be worn by employees when moving about the building or when in close proximity to others. Employees are also required to wear masks when representing the company in public.

Most who contract COVID-19 experience only mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.

As of Tuesday, Greenwood County has had 3,680 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has seen 84 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

