IHOP remains closed; Red Lobster to reopen in Greenwood

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com

The lights are on but pancakes lovers still can’t eat at the International House of Pancakes in Greenwood.

With grass and weeds overgrown at the IHOP on the bypass, the restaurant remains closed. The franchise owner for this location temporarily closed the restaurant, according to an IHOP spokesperson.

IHOP made changes during the COVID-19 pandemic to welcome customers back into their restaurants. From waiting in your car for a table to be available to not allowing anyone with a fever in the restaurant, many IHOPs across the country have begun to reopen.

Further down the Bypass, Red Lobster has been closed for several weeks. Even with a healthy takeout operation, Red Lobster in Greenwood has been totally closed to customers.

However, good news is coming for those who crave Cheddar Bay biscuits.

“The Red Lobster in Greenwood, SC will be re-opening for To Go and delivery on Monday, May 18,” said Nicole Bott, spokesperson for Red Lobster. Dine-in service will return on Friday.

Red Lobster is also making changes to adapt to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The restaurant will be using disposable menus, implementing social distancing protocols, installing hand sanitizer dispensers and requiring employees to wear face coverings.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order allowing restaurants to reopen for dine-in service on Monday at no more than 50% of capacity.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

