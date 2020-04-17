After a slump in new cases that has South Carolina likely to fall hundreds short of its projected case total for the week, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation significantly changed its projections for South Carolina.
Now, instead of seeing the peak number of deaths and hospital usage in late April and early May, the Seattle-based research center thinks the state has already passed the peak.
With its latest models, peak resource usage likely occurred Wednesday, while the day that saw 12 new reported deaths, April 8, was likely the peak day for deaths. The total deaths are now expected to be slightly more than 200 and not the nearly 700 deaths predicted earlier in the week.
The models assume the measures in place now remain in place through the end of May.
One change came from observable data. Daily averages for this week have been 10% lower than last week. While there has been a drop in the number of average daily tests being reported, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control also reports having more capacity than it needs at the public lab and plenty of materials to conduct testing.
Another change came from what social distancing measures the models use. Before, it looked at dates for when educational facilities and nonessential businesses closed, state at home orders were issued, and severe travel limitations were enacted. On Friday, it began factoring in mass gathering restrictions and when some businesses were initially closed.
South Carolina's travel restrictions and nonessential business closings do not meet the criteria set by IHME, but it checks off the other factors.
The research center, which is affiliated with the University of Washington, also offered a date for when South Carolina could ease off social distancing and focus on containment strategies: June 1.
“Now, the challenge — as well as opportunity — is for states to figure out how to reopen the US economy and allow people to get back to work without sacrificing that progress," IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a released statement about Friday's projections. "Relaxing social distancing too soon carries great risks of a resurgence of new infections. No one wants to see this vicious cycle repeating itself.”
Murray also cautioned that "forecasting is only as accurate and reliable as the data one uses in the modeling."
State health officials have approached the dip in new cases cautiously, telling reporters in a Wednesday telebriefing that they were looking into the decline but maintaining that projections still expected the peak at the end of April or early May. That point was reiterated in a Thursday press conference.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control's projection shows South Carolina tallying 1,562 new cases for the week that ends Saturday. As of Friday, the state recorded just 899 for the week and saw its average daily count drop by 20% to about 150.
The drop in new cases corresponded with a drop in reported test results. When asked Thursday about the fall in reported test results, State Emergency Response Team's Joint Information Center wrote: "We observe changes in this type of reporting but here's not a way to definitively know the reason why it occurs, at this time. We expect fluctuations in the number of tests from day to day and over longer periods."
The team did not immediately respond to an email sent Friday evening seeking comment about the projections.
The research center also reduced the projected number of U.S. deaths by 12.4% to about 60,000.
