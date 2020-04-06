Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has significantly lowered the expected death toll in South Carolina from the new coronavirus.
The University of Washington research center now projects about 442 South Carolinians will die of COVID-19 by June — a nearly 60% drop from the institute's projects issued last week. As of Monday morning, 44 South Carolinians had died of the virus.
IHME's models now show somewhere from 305 to 645 people will die in South Carolina, with 442 as the median result. This is about four times the number of people who have died of the flu this season.
The model is regularly updated to reflect the latest data on infections and hospitalizations as well as measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The latest projection was posted Sunday.
One significant change in the models from last week is South Carolina now seems unlikely to run out of hospital beds. Because of a push among health care providers to free up beds and curtail elective procedures, something recommended but not ordered by state leaders, the number of available hospital beds has actually grown in recent weeks instead of shrunk.
As of Saturday, South Carolina had 5,917 available hospital beds and 6,283 in use, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is a 6.8% decrease in total bed use from March 23. The agency has not released the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
IHME has also decreased the range of possible U.S. deaths from the disease to 50,000 to 140,000 deaths, with the median model having 81,766 die of the disease. As of Monday morning, nearly 10,000 Americans had died of the new coronavirus.
The models show the national peak likely coming next week, while South Carolina's peak will come at the end of the month.
