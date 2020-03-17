In an effort to ensure the health and well-being of customers and employees, the Index-Journal will not be open to the public effective Thursday morning.
“We will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and abide by the advice of health officials and the edicts from state government during this pandemic,” Mundy Burns Price, president and publisher, said. “We will reopen to the public when it is deemed safe for customers and employees.”
While our offices are closed, we still plan to serve customers — subscribers, advertisers and others we do business with — as fully as possible.
“Our news gathering process is going to change for the foreseeable future,” Richard Whiting, executive editor, said.
News and sports reporters will likely conduct interviews and gather information for stories by phone and email as much as possible, he said. When feasible, face-to-face interviews will be conducted, but Whiting said staff recognizes the fact that some people might prefer avoiding any personal contact.
“We will, of course, respond appropriately to breaking news events and cover governmental meetings as we have in the past,” Whiting said.
The classified ad department will take ads by phone, email or our online portal between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 864-943-2509, email classifieds@indexjournal.com or visit indexjournal.com/classifieds/.
Public notices and legal ads can be submitted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by phone, email. Call 864-943-2509, email legals@indexjournal.com
Current subscribers who want to pay their subscriptions, report a delivery issue, manage an existing subscription or order back copies should call 864-223-1413 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays, or email subscriptionsupport@indexjournal.com
Subscriptions can also be taken online at indexjournal.com/site/forms/subscription_services/subscriber_services_form/
Paper rolls and back copy purchases can be reserved by phone for pickup once the offices reopen.
To sign up for a new print or digital subscriptions, call 864-223-1413 or visit indexjournal.com/subscribe
To place a retail ad, contact your ad representative by phone or email between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. New advertisers should contact Bill Duncan, ad director, at bduncan@indexjournal.com
To reach the business office, call Amy Haynes at 864-943-2516 or email ahaynes@indexjournal.com
