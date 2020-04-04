Officials say pets likely cannot contract the new coronavirus. However, that doesn’t mean that some are not affected by its spread.
Recently, the Humane Society of Greenwood had to close its doors to the public because a staff member came into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. The Humane Society changed its services to by appointment only.
This appointment system took precautions to keep people socially distant while they looked at adopting or fostering pets from the Humane Society. The paperwork for these appointments can be done electronically.
With the change in services slowing the process, the call was put out to the community about the need to foster pets during this time — and the community responded.
“Thursday, we placed 16 dogs and one cat into homes,” said Beverly Benoit, executive director of the Humane Society of Greenwood.
Benoit was happy with the response from the community.
“We say thank you and bless you for all of your kindness,” she said.
On Friday, Benoit received good news from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency informed her that they were not in danger of contracting coronavirus because the person who tested positive was not in contact with them for more than a week before symptoms were exhibited.
