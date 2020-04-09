Starting at 3 p.m. today, an appetite for a Howard’s Own, a Number 5, the Spicy Salami or any of Howard’s on Main’s signature dishes will have to go unfed.
Owner Howard Corley is shutting the restaurant down temporarily, a shift brought on by the financial stress of the social changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Corley said it’s also a move brought on by worries of exposing his employees to the rapidly spreading virus.
“It’s just not worth it for me to risk my employees,” he said. “I’m 67 — and I’m in good shape for my age — but I don’t want to risk my employees’ or my own health.”
Corley said he could see a financial decline in early March. With people being urged to stay at home and refrain from gathering in crowds, he said business slumped to less than half his usual sales. This triggered his decision recently to stop ordering new products for the restaurant and plan to temporarily shut its doors.
For his employees, Corley said he’s looking at Paycheck Protection Program loans, and he’ll be doing his best to help employees having trouble applying for state unemployment insurance benefits.
Many of his employees’ tax refunds have come in, which Corley said he’s grateful for, and he thanked locals for being incredibly generous during this phase of selling take-out and delivery plates. He’s planning to donate what food he can’t freeze and save to the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
While Corley said he hopes to be able to open his doors back up at the end of the month, he said Greenwood hasn’t seen its worst days yet. Looking around Uptown, he said some businesses are still open and working to serve customers, but business has plummeted.
Still, Corley said he’s hopeful for the future, and for businesses to be able to open back up and get back to normal some day. Even as he readies to close, Corley said he’s been at work painting the restaurant and will be working there himself through the end of the week.
