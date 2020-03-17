Lakelands schools have announced plans to feed students during the ordered closure of all pre-K-12 schools.
District 50 schools
Free breakfasts and lunches for all Greenwood County School District 50 students are currently available at six district locations. These sites will provide meals during the school closures:
Brewer Middle School
Northside Middle School
Westview Middle School
Early Childhood Center
Lakeview Elementary School (Pickup at the front car rider line)
Pinecrest Elementary School
This week, meals will be available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and served via pick-up lines. Beginning next week, meals will be served Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ware Shoals schools
Greenwood County School District 51’s Facebook page announced that buses will deliver meals to students at regular bus stops between 8-9 a.m. starting Thursday.
Ninety Six schools
Greenwood County School District 52 will be offering free breakfast and lunch for pickup at various locations throughout the Ninety Six area. The car rider lanes at Ninety Six High School and Edgewood Middle School will be used as pick-up points from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The following locations will be open at the same times for parents and guardians to pick up meals:
Charlie B’s Truck Stop at 2120 Highway 246
Buzzard’s Roost Boat Ramp at 7705 Ninety Six Highway
Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church at 722 Old Ninety Six Highway
Sandridge Baptist Church at 301 Sandridge Church Road
Edgewood Circle and Cypress Mills at 306 N. Cambridge St., bus parked behind Cypress Mills from 10:30 a.m.-11:15 p.m.
Dove Pointe Apartments, bus parked from 11:20-11:50 a.m.
Bolt Apartments, bus parked from 12-12:30 p.m.
Abbeville County schools
Abbeville County School District bus drivers and monitors are delivering meals and instructional packets. The district’s food and nutrition employees are preparing and disseminating meals for drive-through service at Cherokee Trail Elementary, John C Calhoun Elementary, Diamond Hill Elementary and Wright Middle School from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Beginning Wednesday, breakfast and lunch will be delivered to all bus riders’ bus stops each afternoon. Routes will leave their respective schools at 12:30 p.m. each day. Meals might be delivered a little later than a student typically arrives at the bus stop, so the district asks students and parents to be patient.
Laurens County schools
Laurens County School District 55 students will be able to access free-to-grab breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon during the closures at the following schools:
Hickory Tavern Elementary/Middle
Gray Court Elementary/Middle
Waterloo Elementary
Ford Elementary
Laurens Elementary
EB Morse Elementary
Sanders Middle
Laurens Middle
Laurens YMCA
Laurens District 55 High School will serve breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
