If someone is experiencing difficulty breathing, coughing and/or a fever, they might need to be tested for COVID-19. A medical professional will attempt to rule out other conditions such as the flu, strep or another respiratory virus, according to current guidelines from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
It is a high priority to test anyone who has these symptoms and is hospitalized, an older adult, someone with chronic medical conditions or has come into close contact with a person who is confirmed to have COVID-19.
To be tested at area hospitals, a person must call and get an appointment before coming to the drive-up area of the hospital. For Self Regional call 864-725-4200. For Abbeville Area Medical Center call 864-366-5011.
COVID-19 testing requires a nasopharyngeal swab, which is a swab of the nostril. The swab is then placed into a sterile tube with 2-to-3 milliliters of viral transport media.
The sterile tube has to be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius. This tube will be transported by courier to the lab for testing.
Results of testing are usually available within 24 to 48 hours. DHEC provides daily updates at 4 p.m.
