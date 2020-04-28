You are the owner of this article.
Hospitals report no one drinking, injecting cleaning products

  • From staff reports
While other states have seen an uptick in cases of people ingesting cleaning products, Greenwood and Abbeville's hospitals haven't had any patients who had done so.

No one's drinking bleach or injecting cleaning products in the Greenwood and Abbeville areas, according to hospital officials.

That's not the case everywhere, however, as states, including Michigan, New York and Maryland, reported increased calls to poison control centers. A New York City official was reported saying the uptick was specifically about exposure to Lysol, with 10 cases about bleach and 11 cases about other household cleaners.

These cases came up after President Donald Trump's statements last week in which he speculated about the effects of sunlight on the novel coronavirus and raised the question of whether there was a way to do something akin to injecting disinfectants in order to clean the virus out of a body.

Trump has since said these statements were sarcastic in nature and disavowed any correlation between his words and the people ingesting cleaning products.

"Household cleaners and disinfectants can cause health problems when not used properly," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted Friday. "Follow the instructions on the product label to ensure safe and effective use."

Even the Lysol brand took to Twitter to debunk "recent speculation" about using the disinfectants as a way of treating the coronavirus. The brand's representative wrote that under no circumstance should disinfectant products be put in the human body, whether through injection, consuming them or any other means.

Harvard Toxicology, a Twitter account for two toxicologists who work at Harvard Medical School, gave some insight into the effects of ingesting cleaning products.

"Bleach injections can cause hemolysis (where your red blood cells that carry OXYGEN break apart) and cause liver damage, and many disinfectants can cause dangerous burns or bleeding in your stomach," said one tweet.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

