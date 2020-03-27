As local hospital staff work tirelessly to respond to and prepare for the continued COVID-19 pandemic, they've also shared gratitude for an outpouring of community support.
"Just in the past few days we've had local industries offer to ramp up manufacturing to support us with personal protective equipment; we've had retired nurses and other clinicians offer to volunteer at the hospital in the event they are needed to care for patients; we've had small, local businesses offer to donate their inventory of n95 masks and nitrile gloves to us; we've had families and crafting groups offer to sew cloth masks for those team members who might need them; and we've had local communities of faith offer to organize prayer vigils to lift our entire hospital team up in prayer," said a post on the Self Regional Healthcare Facebook page.
To offer donations or support for Self, call 864-725-5247.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has put a strain on hospital systems everywhere, draining supplies of protective gear and raising concerns about whether hospitals will have enough ventilators to deal with the possible spike of people needing to be hospitalized if the virus's spread doesn't slow.
At Abbeville Area Medical Center, staff are working to turn the six-bed ICU into a respiratory unit to isolate patients diagnosed with the virus, said Meg Davis, the hospital's marketing, foundation and volunteer services director. Still, as Self shared that they hope the gestures of support will continue, Davis said AAMC is still in need of donations.
"We are seeking the HEPA filtration units because they will allow us to create 'negative pressure' rooms which will prevent air from the unit to flow into other areas of the hospital," Davis said. "Our ICU currently has one permanent negative pressure room and our medical surgical wing has two."
Davis said the hospital had been donated two HEPA filtration units from the community and expect to convert two additional ICU rooms, but said the hospital still needs four more units. Anyone willing to donate can contact Davis at 864-366-3364, or email her at mdavis@abbevilleareamc.com
Both hospitals noted the need for protective gear, especially masks. Davis explained that it's critical hospital staff have access to these, since losing staff to illness limits the hospital's ability to provide care to the community. If the virus continues to spread quickly, all hospital staff will need to be available, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.