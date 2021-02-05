Hospitals gear up to start vaccinating people 65 and older

Beginning Monday, anyone age 65 or older can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and Lakelands hospitals are ready to take on another influx of demand.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced this week that people 65 and older will be added to the current phase of vaccine distribution, adding about 309,000 South Carolinians to the pool of people eligible for the vaccine.
“We’re excited about that, because we’re starting to see the demand go down,” said Jim Pfeiffer, CEO and president of Self Regional Healthcare. “We really saturated the 70-plus population, so we’re excited to have a new surge or bolus of people wanting to get vaccinated, effective Monday.”
Self has already started accepting people to register interest in an appointment, and will start scheduling those appointments on Monday. To schedule an appointment with Self, people can call from 9 a.m. to noon on Weekdays at 864-725-3555, or go online to submit a request for an appointment at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form.
During a media update Wednesday, DHEC Chief Medical Officer for COVID-19 Dr. Michael Kacka said more than 81% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been people age 65 and older, with the average age of people who have died of COVID at 75. The move to include those 65 and older is to prioritize the people at highest risk of severe illness and death.
The first phase of vaccine rollout also included health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and COVID testing and vaccine-critical state and local government employees. People age 70 and older were added in mid-January, and on Monday will expand to include people 65 and older.
“As we add more people to the eligible group, it does not exclude those who were already eligible,” said Dr. Matt Logan, Self’s chief medical officer.
Self has seen a consistent supply of doses each week recently — about 2,000 new doses, plus a supply of second doses for people who already received their first shots. With guidelines changing and DHEC predicting more supply from the federal government soon, Logan said it’s hard to speculate what local supplies will look like in upcoming weeks.
This week, Self had more capacity to vaccinate patients than expected, which is what prompted a one day, walk-in clinic for patients age 70 or older on Thursday. Logan said the clinic reached about 300 people, though Self was aiming to vaccinate about 500.
The one-day clinic also provided a testing ground to see how well the hospital could execute a walk-in clinic, as a test for future vaccination efforts.
“We think in opening to the 65-plus population, there will be an early demand we can accommodate through our website and the call-in system,” Pfeiffer said. “As we get through that population, though, down the road, we may need to have another walk-up clinic that’s first-come, first-served.”
Currently, the Support Services Center building on Wells Avenue has served as Self’s vaccination clinic site, and it has been able to handle about a maximum of 1,000 doses a day. Pfeiffer said if supplies increased to 5,000 doses a week, he expects all could still be handled at the SSC building. If supply increased past that, however, Self has partnered with Piedmont Technical College to put a vaccination clinic in the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College.
Self is also looking ahead to when the state allows school staff to get vaccinated. The hospital’s staff has already partnered with Greenwood County School Districts 50, 51 and 52, along with Saluda and Edgefield counties’ schools, to provide vaccines to their staff.
“Our only delay on doing the schools is waiting on the governor and DHEC to issue the order to do that,” Logan said.
In Abbeville, the influx of people age 65 and older could mean more than 6,500 people in their service area who would become eligible for a vaccine. Patients at any of AAMC’s practices, or who live in Abbeville or McCormick counties can request an appointment by emailing their name, birthdate and phone number to aahcvax@AbbevilleAreaMC.com, and they’ll be called to schedule an appointment.
“The supply has improved some,” said Meg Davis, AAMC’s marketing, foundation and volunteer services director. “This is partially due to the fact that we are now receiving a direct shipment from Pfizer, which can be stored for six months at ultra-frozen temperatures. We continue to be unsure of the amount of vaccine we will receive, and when it will arrive.”
Still, hospital staffers are working to schedule as many appointments as safely possible based on supply.
“While having vaccine that can be stored for a six-month window allows us to schedule our first and second doses more efficiently, we do not think this will be a fast process, as we expect the demand to be significant — many weeks to months.”
In the meantime, health officials everywhere are still urging people to wear masks, stay at home if possible, avoid group gatherings and wash their hands.
“Every time you don’t follow the precautions, you give the virus another chance to spread and another chance to mutate,” Pfeiffer said.
