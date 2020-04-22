People who need medical attention should still be seeking it, even if there is a pandemic going on.
Dr. Matthew Logan, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at Self Regional Medical Center, said early on the staff urged people to avoid the emergency department unless totally necessary with concerns about COVID-19’s spread and a possible surge of cases. Now, however, there’s a worry people might be staying home even when they should be heading to the emergency room.
Normally, the ER staff sees eight to 10 heart attack patients a month. In the past three weeks, only two heart attack patients have come in, causing concern that people are ignoring the need to go to the ER for symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath and signs of heart attack or stroke.
Patients with serious injuries have called in and spoken with triage nurses, Logan said, instead of coming in to get their injuries treated.
“What we’ve seen is a dramatic drop in ER visits, to the point where we’re worried people aren’t coming to the emergency department when they really need to come,” Logan said. “It’s safe to come to the ER, we’ve taken measures to ensure the safety of patients coming through our emergency department.”
Logan said anyone coming in with respiratory symptoms or a fever is taken to another part of the emergency department that’s separate from where other patients are. This separation of patients can help limit the potential for anyone who might have COVID-19 to spread it.
Additionally, starting today, all visitors to the hospital will be asked to wear masks. Patients and visitors will be provided a mask if they don’t have one. This procedure mirrors U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that anyone heading out of their home wear a mask to help reduce possible spread.
“As we know, there are people who may not have COVID-19 symptoms who may, in fact, have it,” Logan said.
Logan also reminds people that outpatient practices’ offices are still open, and the medical professionals working there are glad to help patients in need. While telehealth visits are encouraged as much as possible, there are still medical concerns that might necessitate in-person visits. If people need to see their doctors, they can, but anyone with fever, shortness of breath or a cough should call ahead so staff can put on the necessary protective gear and take precautions.
Greenwood has been fortunate, Logan said, not to see a large surge of cases; he hopes it will stay that way. There are sick people in the community, so there’s a risk with businesses opening back up that there might be more spread, but preventative measures are still effective in keeping spread to a minimum.
“The actions that people have taken over the last three or four weeks have really made an impact in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Logan said. “The hospital is prepared to deal with it if there is more spread. Our volumes are much lower than they typically are, and we have plenty of capacity to handle a surge in Greenwood, if one comes.”
He said doctors understand the economy can’t remain shut down forever, and he’s encouraged by measures being taken in some stores to enforce social distancing and limit how many people can enter at a time. Hand sanitation and avoiding touching the face are still key to keeping safe from the virus, he said.
“And certainly if you go out to a store, wearing a mask certainly won’t hurt,” he said. “The CDC recommends it; even a cloth mask.”
There’s a certain level of stress involved in working in health care during a pandemic, but Logan said morale at the hospital remains good.
“We all recognize this as a temporary thing running through our community, and we’ll get on the other side of this and continue to provide quality care,” he said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our dental community and industries and individuals who have donated and made masks. We’re blessed to have such a great and caring community that would do this not only for our organization, but for other citizens as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.