Hospital heads give COVID-19 update to Greenwood rotary

Meeting virtually, the Rotary Club of Greenwood hosted Self Regional Medicine’s President and CEO Jim Pfeiffer along with two other hospital officials to provide updates and an explanation of what Self is doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linda Russell, chief nursing officer and senior vice president, started by giving a history of the hospital’s response. In early March, when the impact of COVID-19 became apparent in South Carolina, the hospital formed a command center of staff dedicated to guiding and overseeing the hospital’s preparedness for the virus’ spread.
“We began to determine what we felt that impact might be in Greenwood and our surrounding communities that we serve, and determine what we needed to do to get ready,” she said.
The command center began March 12, and the following day, the hospital staff opened driver-through testing, which remains an integral part of their response. Russell and Chief Quality Officer and Vice President of Professional Services Kendra Keeney have eight chiefs who oversee various functions of the command center, like logistics and managing the labor pool.
“We begin each incident command session by going over some key statistics,” Russell said.
As of Monday evening, there are more than 5,700 positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, with 192 deaths.
“We’re very fortunate in Greenwood County not to have had any deaths yet from COVID-19, but we have had 45 cases in our county and certainly many additional cases in surrounding counties.”
At Self, which serves Greenwood and surrounding counties, she said 1,311 people had been tested, with 1,167 testing negative, 59 positive and the remaining test results are pending. Patients who have confirmed cases have ranged in age from two months to 81 years.
“Even young people are getting COVID,” she said. “The majority of our patients who have tested positive have been in their 30s and 40s.”
Ten patients were being treated in the hospital at the time of the meeting, she said, with one being a known positive case and the other pending test results. Out of 58 team members working at Self who had been tested on suspicion of exposure, only four tested positive, and none of them were likely exposed at work.
“They probably came in contact with COVID out in the community, and we all know that’s why we do social distancing, why we wear masks, why we stay at home,” Russell said.
The command center also monitors their stock of protective equipment, ensures meetings take place virtually and that all team members have their temperatures checked at the start of work each day. Every employee is wearing masks: Clinical staff wearing n-95 or surgical masks and nonclinical staff wearing cloth masks.
“We want to ensure we keep our team members safe while providing quality care to a very sick population of patients,” Keeney said.
She said the hospital has expanded its emergency department capacity to more than 100 patients and is now capable of handling higher acuity patients as well. Areas where outpatient operations are done are screening people and taking precautions to ensure anyone likely exposed to COVID-19 or showing symptoms of it are separated from other patients.
In terms of business, Pfeiffer said the volume of patients has gone down tremendously with the halt of elective procedures. He said the hospital has seen a drop in revenues of about 40%, and April could show a loss of several million dollars for the hospital. The hospital has furloughed more than 600 team members, affecting their employment status in one way or another.
That’s why starting next month, Self will be joining other hospitals in ramping up procedural volume and taking on patients who meet certain criteria — their procedures don’t require lengthy supervision and recovery, for instance. These “time-sensitive” procedures will bring back some semblance of normalcy to the hospital’s business, but Pfeiffer said they have to be cautious and still stay on guard for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases.
With the likelihood of a vaccine for COVID-19 still a year or more away, it’s likely the social distancing measures have changed social interactions for the near future, he said. People aren’t hugging anymore, and the idea of shaking hands has become more questionable as people pay greater attention to hand hygiene.
In answering a question from a Rotarian, Pfeiffer said the public needs to follow the data when it comes to reopening and returning to normal business. We need to have a grasp of how many people aren’t showing symptoms of the illness, but are carrying it and possibly spreading it to others because they aren’t following the CDC’s guidelines.
“We want the economy to open just as quickly as other people do, but we don’t want to see a resurgence,” he said.
