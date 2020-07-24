Hometown Hodges livestream concerts charting nationally in viewership rankings

With a rise in streaming amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, some concerts by Hometown Hodges have been ranking nationally, in terms of viewership numbers, according to recent rankings by Pollstar, a concert industry trade publication.
A double-header concert at Greenwood Community Theatre is Saturday, with no live audience, via the Hometown Hodges livestream on Facebook. Check out the Marvin King Revue at 5 p.m., the director’s choice of previous performers sandwiched in the middle for 90 minutes, and Jupiter Coyote at 8 p.m.
Local singer-songwriters are highlighted in Hometown Hodges Guitar Pull livestreams. Today, at 7:30 p.m., catch Hurt and Skip.
“July 16th’s livestream number two by the Swingin’ Medallions at GCT had 31,000 views, ranking us 13th in the country, and the one they did before that, at Abbeville Opera House, had 86,000 views,” said Derrick Sykora, concert lighting technician for Hometown Hodges and Custom Audio and Lighting (CAL). “Kings Ransome from Greenville nailed it, too. Many have blown us all away. I think Hometown Hodges and this concert series is on the map. If we stick to this, we can make it into something that is Top Ten, with huge streams.”
Sykora said he’s trying to grow the Hometown Hodges concert series.
“It’s surreal that there’s a concert with empty seats and there’s no applause and no cheers,” Sykora said. “You just have to keep in mind that there are thousands of people still watching these livestream concerts on any given night, even with local bands. But, there’s not the stress of a live audience. It’s like a full set rehearsal.”
Hometown Hodges on Facebook is a concert production initiative through Custom Audio and Lighting of Hodges. CAL provides concert lighting and sound throughout the Southeast. Performers for the concert series are currently staging their livestream shows at Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St.
Livestreams are set to continue through August, mainly on Thursday and Friday nights, with other days reserved for special events, Sykora said, noting he’s working with concert promoters in Nashville, Charleston and Augusta to bring in more out-of-town artists.
Sykora said he respects musicians performing.
“Especially the ones that are still working the invisible crowd,” Sykora said. “Here’s a sing-along song for you. We hope you’re singing at home. It really shows the level these bands are. It shows a level of professionalism to be able to do a show with the same energy as you would give it if you were in front of a full house. You gotta bring it. You gotta still jump around and do your guitar solos and make it a show.”
Trey Duncan, front man for Kings Ransome, is not just a rocker. He double majored in music and physics at Furman University.
“We heard about Hometown Hodges through our drummer’s father, who recently played the series with another band,” Duncan said. “When you are looking at the camera for the livestream, you can imagine you’ve got 3,000 viewers on Facebook sitting in front of you. ... Playing with your band, and playing for each other, helps, too. It just happens to be broadcast to the world.
“You should put on the same kind of show if there are five people in the crowd or 5,000,” Duncan said. “It’s difficult to get a high-quality sound as a rock band with a livestream from your living room, but the setup at the community theater is just phenomenal. It was a really cool opportunity. It felt good to move around again and play a real show. It just felt good to stretch your legs on the stage.”
Many musicians are playing for donations, Sykora said, simply to “share the art of music and keep it alive.”
“I hope that before the end of the year we could potentially see the return of small, outdoor music festivals,” Sykora said. “Bigger shows would have to be a drive-up in your car before a movie screen. I’m very nervous that we won’t see the return of large, outdoor shows this year.”
Concert lighting has been Sykora’s sole gig since he graduated from high school.
“Going from ten concerts a week to zero has just been unreal,” Sykora said. “This livestream concert series gives something to look forward to each week.”
Sykora said he’s done the drive-up format with Legacy City Church of Greenwood at the 25 Drive In movie theater in Greenwood.
On May 18, Pollstar launched its Livestream Chart, presenting a weekly breakdown of top streams.
“We hope to promote Greenwood and show the music industry what GCT has to offer,” Sykora said. “I really want to do comedy on the livestream, but that would really take a strong comedian to not have people live in the audience laughing...Please message the Hometown Hodges page with suggestions for acts you would like to see. This is a community thing.”
Stephen Gilbert, GCT executive director, said the building is a theater but also an Uptown Greenwood entertainment venue.
“Although we are still under the governor’s mandate to remain closed, Hometown Hodges has been able to use our space to provide new and live entertainment,” Gilbert said. “We want this to be a win-win situation for all parties involved, including our extremely talented local musicians. This is yet another example of collaboration, which truly benefits our community and I am excited to see where it goes over the next several months.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.