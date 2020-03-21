Social distancing and massive societal interruptions are forcing us to find new ways to keep ourselves entertained when concerts, movies and dining out are not allowed.
Those unable to work in this evolving environment are taking time to:
Introduce children to beloved book series, such as "The Chronicles of Narnia" by C.S. Lewis. By the time this is all said and done, you will know all about the adventures of stepping through a wardrobe door and into the land of Narnia, and be ready for when "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" is finally able to be staged at Abbeville Opera House.
Organize their kitchens, garages and kids' rooms. Make a list of areas that bother you the most and start with those. It helps to purge spaces of things you don't need before sorting like items and putting things away.
Getting outside for some fresh air. Work in your garden or your yard. Take a walk. Practice yoga. Break out the sidewalk chalk with your kids. If you miss going to the gym, create an at-home workout circuit, incorporating cardio and strength and stability exercises.
Having family game nights. Board games, card games, word games and even interactive ones such as charades. Set up a seating area and pull out a few snacks and beverages. A game of Scrabble might improve your vocabulary or spelling, but it's also been shown that playing games can help the body reduce stress. Who knew? Backgammon is an abstract strategy game that dates back thousands of years.
Binge-watch favorite shows or even checking out live musicals filmed for PBS or streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BroadwayHD and more. You can also livestream the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. You can stream past performances of the Met’s Live in HD series each night right from the organization’s website. The performances go live at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Perfect their video gaming and esports. Usage is up for gamers. There are lots of sales being marketed via email for games, including ones that can take you on a virtual outdoor adventure, such as Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.
Figuring out online platforms — Stay at Home Fest — is working to create a centralized hub of events happening online such as music festival schedules and resources for artists to host shows. A mainstage livestream event is being touted in April.
Craft and create. Get out the glue, crayons, paper, scissors, knitting needles, yarn, — you name it.
Cook in the kitchen. Make snack mix. Bake cookies. Have the kids help with meals.
Get some fresh air. Take a walk or a hike in an area that's not crowded.
Keep a family journal of this time together. Also, pair with it a time capsule you create.
Include a "social hour" in at-home schedules. Use this time to stay connected, online or by phone, with friends and family while maintaining social distance.
