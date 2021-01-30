'Home sweet classroom': Ware Shoals family embraces digital learning

Behind four students who sit with their computers, markers, crayons and pencils in a designated learning area is a sign: “Home sweet classroom.”
For the Rousey children, the line between school and home blurred when they started virtual learning in March after schools shuttered classrooms in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now the difference is more about time of day than location.
The Rouseys start their day at 7:30 a.m. They still change out of their pajamas and eat breakfast. Next, it’s time for morning meetings with teachers for the younger two, and independent work for the oldest. The children have an hourlong recess in which they play outside on a playset their father built so they could have a traditional recess. Then it’s back to work. Usually, they finish school for the day by 3 p.m.
When schools in Ware Shoals reopened for hybrid learning, the Rouseys stayed online. According to Daniel Crockett, chief academic officer for District 51, there are 88 other students who have stayed enrolled in the virtual learning academy.
“We live close to my father-in-law,” Christy Rousey said about why she stuck with virtual learning. “I didn’t want him to be exposed.”
One of the children is traditionally home-schooled because Greenwood County School District 51 didn’t offer virtual for 4k. Christy was also pregnant so she didn’t want to be exposed to anything her kids may have picked up at school.
Christy said her children haven’t shown signs of regression since starting the virtual learning academy. Timers serve as reminders for meetings with teachers. Her youngest two, Dillion and Carter, need more guidance but the older two do most of their work on computers. Even though contact with teachers is not an issue, Christy has their emails and phone numbers, the kids still miss the face-to-face learning environment.
Christy was already staying home with her younger children so she was able to work with the kids during school hours.
“We were lucky in that aspect,” she said. “I know a lot of people who that doesn’t work for.”
If anything, distance learning has given Christy a chance to slow down.
“We’re not picking the kids up from school, and rushing to get dinner,” Christy said.
That’s not to say there is no trade-off.
“The kids miss their friends and teachers so much,” Christy said. “That’s the biggest drawback of virtual for us.”
Clayton, a second-grader, is frustrated with the lack of hands-on learning — especially in his favorite subject, science.
“It’s been harder because there’s more reading,” Clayton said. “Reading a book is not science.”
Christy’s oldest, fourth-grader L.J., said virtual learning lets him move at his own pace. He also encounters more reading, but math — his favorite subject — has become easier.
Still, he found the move to digital difficult.
“Not the learning part,” he said. “I miss my friends.”
