Here are the latest summer school plans for Lakelands districts

Summer school plans have changed for some school districts in the Lakelands area because of a report from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control that classified Greenwood County as being high in incidence rate, increasing trend incidence rate and high in the percent positive rate.
Greenwood County School District 50 announced on Thursday that summer school would be completely virtual, and without a face-to-face option. K-3 summer school participants will be receiving additional information in the mail about virtual instruction, and they will have to pick up a book bag from 9-11 a.m. or 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday at Lakeview Elementary. Summer school was scheduled to be from July 6-29, but that may change as the district will update the public on its website and social media concerning further updates.
Julie Fowler, Abbeville County School District’s superintendent, said summer school will begin on July 13 and not July 6. The program will still be face-to-face and at Long Cane Primary School. Students will come Monday through Thursday from 8-11:30 a.m.
Superintendent Rex Ward said Greenwood County School District 52 will still have face-to-face summer school at Ninety Six Elementary School from July 6-30, and everyone will be following safety recommendations. Students will be coming to school Monday through Thursday for about 3 1/2 hours.
Fay Sprouse, Greenwood County School District 51 superintendent, said summer school and athletic conditioning is delayed until further notice. The district’s initial plan was to have summer school from July 6-30 at Ware Shoals Primary. Students would have attended school Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Jaime Hembree, McCormick County School District’s superintendent, said the Academic Reading and Math Camp will commence through July 17 because of the low number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“We are continuing on with our same summer camp plans,” she said.
The camp is from 8 a.m. until noon at McCormick Elementary School in the McCormick County School District Educational Complex.
