Helping students stay connected: School technology workers are there

When schools shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, it left school districts scrambling to prepare for students to learn virtually. According to Matt Kimsey, technology director for Abbeville County schools, there were a lot of things that had to be considered.
“We tripled the number of student devices and added a whole fleet of teacher laptops,” Kimsey said. Obtaining the laptops for students and teachers to use was only part of the struggle, according to Kimsey.
“We had enough Chromebooks for about ⅓ of our students,” Kimsey said. They allocated those Chromebooks to high schoolers because they were more technologically savvy and able to adapt.
Not only did they not have enough Chromebooks for all students, but even after funding was allocated for technology, the companies that ship Chromebooks were inundated with requests.
“Everyone was trying to order them at the same time,” Kimsey said.
They didn't get the Chromebooks until a week before school started.
On top of having to procure technology for students and teachers, they also had to make the computers in compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act. Being CIPA compliant means the computers must be equipped with filters that block inappropriate content.
“It was overwhelming trying to get the equipment,” Kimsey said. “We got them a week before school started.”
Jennifer Madden, director of technology at Greenwood County School District 52, said that the people who work in the technology field wear many hats. They are responsible for setting up network security, such as firewalls, and content filters.
“We had to work after hours to troubleshoot if students or teachers had issues,” Madden said.
Paul Spadaro, assistant superintendent of District 52, said that making virtual learning work was a matter of trial and error.
“We learned what works and what doesn’t,” Spadaro said.
One thing that sometimes may get overlooked when students are virtual is what Spadaro referred to as the “whole child.” Students are missing out on crucial services such as counseling, and the social aspect that comes along with in-person education.
“It’s not just about academics,” Spadaro said. “School makes other resources available.”
Daniel Frady, director of technology at Greenwood County School District 51, and his team had to get creative when the pandemic closed schools in March.
“We run a drive-thru IT department,” Frady said.
Parents and students park in designated parking spots then call Frady on his direct line. Someone will come out and grab the device, disinfect it and troubleshoot it.
There have been some good things to come out of the uncertainty that comes along with COVID-19. Businesses in the community stepped up to make sure kids in the area were able to stay connected and learn.
Some students, particularly ones who live in rural areas, have trouble connecting to the internet to do their classwork. Businesses stepped up to help with this vital issue. Northland Cable provided 60 days of free internet to 18 families, the Piedmont Rural Telephone Co-op, agreed to possibly lay extra fiber farther out to help with connectivity issues.
West Carolina Rural Telephone Co-op provided equipment to help families stay connected as well.
“We’ve seen some really good relationships, and have been able to work closely with others,” Frady said.
