The One SC Fund, housed at Central Carolina Community Foundation, has been activated with support from Gov. Henry McMaster, to provide a collaborative statewide response to COVID-19. One hundred percent of donations go to help South Carolina's response.
This is a collaborative response to food, shelter, health and nonprofit sustainability needs stemming from coronavirus. Funds will be used to address gaps in response efforts, including support from communities that lack resources or an organized philanthropic response.
Additional partners leading this statewide coalition include South Carolina Grantmakers Network, TogetherSC Philanthropic Partners and United Way Association of South Carolina.
Donations to One SC Fund can me mailed to Central Carolina Community Foundation, 2142 Boyce St., Suite 402, Columbia, SC 29201. Makes checks payable to: Central Carolina Community Foundation-One SC. Or, donate online: OneSCFund.org.
The One SC Fund, housed at Central Carolina Community Foundation, was established by former Gov. Nikki Haley after the 2015 1000-year flood, to help South Carolinians recovering from state-declared emergencies.
Visit: OneSCFund.org or call 803-254-5601.
