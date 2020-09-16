You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heavy rainfall, storm projections might nix Thursday's Monologues on Main Street with Wild Hare Productions

Wild Hare Monologues on Main: Portraying historical figures

Keith Jameson in costume, portraying Andy Warhol, left, and Bess Park, dressed as Amelia Earhart. They are among a list of performers scheduled for Monologues on Main Street.

 SUBMITTED

Thursday night's opportunity to sip, stroll and soak up history through Wild Hare Production's Monologue's on Main Street is likely to be canceled because of projected thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, according to guest artist Keith Jameson. 

"I don't think there's any way to do it Thursday with the rain that's coming," Jameson said. "We're hoping to open Friday and that rain will dissipate."

Follow Wild Hare Productions on social media for the latest developments.

All tickets for the outdoor, socially distanced monologues will be honored, Jameson said. 

More than a dozen actors are scheduled to portray authors, artists and historical figures, by reciting 10-minute monologues, staged at different locations within walking distance throughout Uptown Greenwood, along Main Street.

Tickets will be available for purchase 30 minutes prior to the start of the first monologue and will be sold in front of Howard's on Main, 330 Main St. 

Ticket price includes two beverages. Each ticket holder will be guaranteed a socially distanced chair at each monologue station.

Performances are Friday and Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m. and at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Questions? Email bess@wildhareproductions.org or call 864-337-4169.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-992-8934.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Heavy rainfall, storm projections might nix Thursday's Monologues on Main Street with Wild Hare Productions

Heavy rainfall, storm projections might nix Thursday's Monologues on Main Street with Wild Hare Productions

Thursday night's opportunity to sip, stroll and soak up history through Wild Hare Production's Monologue's on Main Street is likely to be canceled because of projected thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, according to guest artist Keith Jameson. 

GCT cabaret fundraiser postponed; possible COVID-19 exposure

Greenwood Community Theatre announced Wednesday its cabaret fundraiser is postponed, "due to several health concerns and possible COVID exposures among our cast and crew."

Seasonal scarecrows returning to Greenwood, Ninety Six for contests, displays

Seasonal scarecrows returning to Greenwood, Ninety Six for contests, displays

Get those thoughts busy hatchin’. Think old clothes stuffed with hay.

+2
Plans for satellite absentee voting site materializing

Plans for satellite absentee voting site materializing

Plans are moving forward to have a satellite absentee voting precinct open in October for Greenwood County voters.

+3
Greenwood County Council allocates $85,000 for small businesses grants

Greenwood County Council allocates $85,000 for small businesses grants

Help is coming for small businesses in Greenwood County.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 60th confirmed virus death

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 60th confirmed virus death

Greenwood County recorded its 60th confirmed COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home