Heavy rainfall, storm projections might nix Thursday's Monologues on Main Street with Wild Hare Productions

Thursday night's opportunity to sip, stroll and soak up history through Wild Hare Production's Monologue's on Main Street is likely to be canceled because of projected thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, according to guest artist Keith Jameson.
"I don't think there's any way to do it Thursday with the rain that's coming," Jameson said. "We're hoping to open Friday and that rain will dissipate."
Follow Wild Hare Productions on social media for the latest developments.
All tickets for the outdoor, socially distanced monologues will be honored, Jameson said.
More than a dozen actors are scheduled to portray authors, artists and historical figures, by reciting 10-minute monologues, staged at different locations within walking distance throughout Uptown Greenwood, along Main Street.
Tickets will be available for purchase 30 minutes prior to the start of the first monologue and will be sold in front of Howard's on Main, 330 Main St.
Ticket price includes two beverages. Each ticket holder will be guaranteed a socially distanced chair at each monologue station.
Performances are Friday and Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m. and at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Questions? Email bess@wildhareproductions.org or call 864-337-4169.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.