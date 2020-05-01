Healthy Learners Greenwood looks to hit the ground running next school year

When Gov. Henry McMaster closed all South Carolina public schools as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, it not only affected the school districts, but also the programs some students depend on throughout the academic year.
Healthy Learners Greenwood works with schools and families to address unmet health needs for children. The program targets seven health barriers known to interfere with a student’s ability to learn — including vision deficits, hearing deficits, dental pain, uncontrolled asthma, behavioral and mental health, lead exposure and hunger.
The program provides services during the school year — and during school hours — because children are more accessible when they are in school, Elaine Copeland, program manager for Healthy Learners Greenwood, said. The program works with a network of providers in the community, and Greenwood County School District 50 has partnered with them as well.
“We have a partner community that works to see these children and meet their needs,” Copeland said.
Historically, dental care has been a highly referred need for the program in Greenwood, so when schools closed, Copeland and her staff had to step back and reassess where they were because all of a sudden their work came to an abrupt halt. They had a lot of children in the process of receiving services and had to make the difficult choice to cancel 172 appointments that were already on the books.
“That (canceling appointments) was significant, and that was just for March and April,” Copeland said.
Copeland and her staff decided to address other needs in the community because they could no longer provide their typical services. Since the program is partnered with the school district, Copeland reached out and offered their transportation services, and their minimal staff, to assist in the district’s school lunch program. She and her staff help deliver food to children in the community every Monday and Thursday.
“It’s good,” Copeland said in reference to delivering meals. “It’s one of those things where you don’t really know exactly what you are going to be doing until you go out to do it.”
One aspect of delivering meals that initially surprised Copeland was the lack of people outside, especially during springtime when South Carolina weather typically is nice. She had to adjust and find ways to deliver the food, so she began blowing her horn and calling to get the attention of families. Over the weeks she has not had to do much of anything because she and her staff have developed a relationship with the families so now they know when to expect them.
Even though a lot of its services are halted, the program has still managed to help a couple of students who had needs that would not wait until school started back in August. For instance, the program has helped students with dental work and restorations. Copeland said it has been a slow process and that the program is not serving as many students as it normally does, but it has been able to help a few get care.
Healthy Learners is a statewide program with five program areas, so there is one program in each region of the state. Copeland wonders why the program does not serve all the schools and districts in the state, so during the closings, she and her staff have looked at how they can reach out and expand services into more communities who need them.
“It’s given us some time to really focus on the future and come up with plans so that we’ll be able to get them implemented in a more streamlined approach,” Copeland said.
Healthy Learners Greenwood is trying to finish the school year, and after taking some time off in the summer, Copeland said the program will hit the ground running at the beginning of the next academic year. The program served 300 students this school year, which she said is considerable growth from what the program did last year when they served 280 students.
“About 20 extra students in a year’s time is good growth,” she said.
