Health officials urge mask-wearing amid rising COVID-19 rates

As the state passes 17,000 COVID-19 cases and Greenwood reaches nearly 275 cases, health officials are carefully monitoring coronavirus spikes that are resulting in the highest daily infection numbers since the pandemic began.
A Department of Health and Environmental Control representative said the agency has identified hot spots such as Greenville, Lexington and Richland counties.
“We’ve seen an increase in numbers in Greenwood County as well, though not at the same high rate as other areas,” a DHEC spokesperson said in an email. “When we identify a hot spot, we immediately dig deep and perform more in-depth analyses into the data and we research those areas so we can target more resources there, work to expand testing and take other steps as needed.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said during a Wednesday press conference that she’s more concerned about COVID-19 in the state than ever before, and local health leaders are concerned about the rate of infection as well.
Self Regional Healthcare President and CEO Jim Pfeiffer said he thinks many people have the false impression that COVID-19 cases were on the decline at some point. In reality, the number of cases has only been steadily increasing nationwide, and recently the rate has picked up the pace.
“Many people are getting infected in their own homes. You live with family members and somebody goes out and gets it from being out in the community, and they bring it home. Then the sustained contact at home is what leads to spreading the infection,” he said.
The research Self staff has been looking into suggests the biggest variables to getting sick are exposure over time and distance. Being close to someone who is carrying the virus for a significant amount of time increases the chance of getting sick.
“If you have a passing contact with somebody, your likelihood of getting it is very remote,” Pfeiffer said.
So why do health officials recommend social distancing and wearing masks? Dr. Michael Sweat, director of MUSC’s division of global and community health, said it’s all in order to prevent the most likely methods of transferring the virus.
“It is believed the virus is transmitted primarily through droplets produced in our respiratory system that can carry the virus,” Sweat said. “These droplets, in a lot of studies, are sprayed about 3 to 6 feet away. Sneezing and coughing can send droplets flying out further, even up to 12 feet away.”
Social distancing, he said, recommends keeping at least 6 feet between people, to prevent being in the range of most droplets. Wearing a mask prevents you from spraying those droplets, he said, and can filter out droplets sprayed by other people.
“Your mask protects me, my mask protects you,” Pfeiffer said. “The more you have it on, the less you release viral particles out in the atmosphere.”
Sweat said there’s even evidence that just talking can produce enough droplets to transmit the virus. Conversations in close quarters such like restaurants or in settings that require people to speak up, such as crowded bars, are a recipe for spreading COVID-19.
Pfeiffer echoed this, saying spending an hour at a restaurant with others can give an asymptomatic carrier of the virus the chance to infect half their table and some people at adjacent tables just from breathing casually.
“My point is that being inside in these locations is going to lead to greater infections, and that’s what we’re seeing locally in the current restaurant outbreak we’re seeing,” he said.
Dr. Matt Logan, Self’s chief medical officer, said as of Thursday morning Self had 18 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment in the hospital. Their ages range from 43-82.
“We think the majority of those will improve, and of course we do have a couple patients in the ICU right now who are doing OK,” he said.
The rapidly increasing rate of infection is concerning, he said, and the hospital is trying to ramp up the number of tests it does a day in response. They have the capacity to do 130-140 tests a day. Despite the increased number of cases, he said Self is still more than well equipped to handle the case load in Greenwood for the foreseeable future.
In the end, Pfeiffer said what people need to do hasn’t changed: Stay at home if you can, wash your hands often, wear masks and avoid unnecessary contact with others.
“You need to wear your masks religiously when you go out into the community,” he said. “Where them wherever you are, because they serve to protect others.”
