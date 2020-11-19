Health officials prompt caution for holiday travels amid COVID

The holidays so often bring families and friends together, but this year, COVID-19 has kept many people apart.
Still, many will be traveling throughout the holidays to get together with relatives. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has clear guidelines: “Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”
But for those who will be traveling, the CDC recommends wearing masks while on any public transportation. If traveling out of the state, check recent case numbers, and for international travel, check travel notices along with any possible restrictions before traveling.
“People are really nervous, especially right now with the numbers rising,” said Rita Gilbert, tour operator and owner of Adventure Travels in Greenwood. “I’m very optimistic about it, very enthusiastic.”
Gilbert said various travel companies are doing trial international flights and implementing strict sanitation and screenings to better protect people from the possible spread of COVID-19. The CDC recommends anticipating travel needs, and bringing a mask to wear in public places and on public transportation, packing hand sanitizer and following CDC guidance on cleaning and disinfecting before cleaning travel lodgings.
The agency has listed certain activities and types of travel as putting people at a higher risk for exposure to COVID-19. Some high-risk activities involved large gatherings, such as parties, weddings and funerals, or being in a crowd in a restaurant, bar, airport or bus station.
The CDC also offers guidance for people staying overnight or hosting overnight guests. Visitors should launder their clothes and masks upon arrival and wear masks inside the house while keeping at least 6 feet apart.
If exposed to COVID-19 at a holiday gathering or while traveling, people are asked to stay at home for 14 days, watch for the symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath among them — and to consider getting tested.
The CDC recommends that people consider getting tested for COVID-19. Even people who test negative or feel healthy should try to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a person who was COVID-19, because symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
People can register for DHEC testing at covidtest.dhec.sc.gov/en-US/, and find a testing site near them.
