While hospitals are preparing contingency plans in case the COVID-19 pandemic leaves more people in need of medical care than expected, state health experts don’t currently expect a surge that will exceed hospitals’ current capacities.
The state Emergency Management Division, Department of Health and Environmental Control, National Guard and Hospital Association have worked with stakeholders to develop a medical surge plan for the coronavirus. The plan is built around DHEC’s inventory of available hospital beds, predictions based on the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the state and interviews with hospitals about capacity numbers.
“This is a contingency framework at this point just in case it’s needed,” said an official at the state’s joint information center for COVID-19-related questions. “Our health experts do not currently expect hospitals to exceed current capacity as long as residents continue to take all safety precautions to guard against infection.”
Those precautions, he said, include staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.
The state’s plan tiers hospitals based on patients’ medical needs, to identify where higher-risk patients can be taken while less severely affected patients can get treated in smaller hospitals. Abbeville Area Medical Center, as a smaller facility, is ranked as tier 1, while Self Regional Medical Center is a tier 3 facility.
AAMC has announced it has no plans to expand its capacity of 25 beds, while if needed Self can expand its ICU capacity from 30 to 58 total beds, and its emergency department capacity from 32 to more than 100 beds.
With South Carolina reopening public access points to lakes and other governments talking about plans to reopen businesses, state health officials are still urging everyone to take the same precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19, including staying at home.
