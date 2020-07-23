Health officials address public's COVID-19 questions

In the whirlwind of information associated with the coronavirus pandemic, many people are facing uncertainty and doubt, and have taken to social media to pose these questions.
Many of Greenwood’s residents have posted concerns on social media, or contacted their local news to seek answers. The Index-Journal asked local and state-level health officials to answer some of these questions.
Some people mentioned reports of people leaving lines at mobile COVID-19 testing events before being tested, but still getting positive results despite never being swabbed. State Department of Health and Environmental Control Media Relations representative Laura Renwick said in an email that DHEC has been unable to confirm any reports of this happening.
“DHEC and its partners use thorough, detailed and careful processes during testing events, and we encourage anyone with questions about their results to reach out to the provider of the clinic where their specimen was collected,” she said.
Self Regional Healthcare Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mark Hyatt worked with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Logan to answer questions via email, too. Logan said Self’s staff isn’t aware of any such errors at Self testing events, but when errors do occur, there are strict reporting protocols and fixing it is done transparently, with the patient’s involvement.
Others online raised concerns about hospitals reporting more COVID-19 cases than there are. DHEC said the number of positive cases cannot be inflated.
A positive case is someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus through a diagnostic test, not an antibody test, Renwick wrote in the email.
“One individual who tests positive once is one case, regardless of the number of tests the individual has taken,” she said.
Renwick also said hospitals aren’t given regular allotments of government resources; they purchase supplies on their own, as needed.
“Early on in the pandemic when PPE and other supplies were scarce, DHEC and EMD provided what they could based on facilities’ needs,” she said, “but supply has caught up with demand nationally and hospitals purchase directly what they need.”
Logan said Self has no financial incentive to increase its COVID-19 numbers.
“We, like every hospital in this state, desperately want our COVID numbers to decline and for this pandemic to end,” he said.
Renwick said many people get tested for COVID-19 more than once, but on person testing positive once counts for a single positive case, no matter how many tests they take or how many times they test positive. While each subsequent test after the first won’t increase the number of positive cases, it will increase the total number of tests performed.
Test resultsNot everyone who is admitted to the hospital is tested for COVID-19, Logan said. People are only tested if they present a concern for possibly having it. Patients entering the cardiac catheterization lab are tested for COVID, he said, because there’s literature to suggest the infection can cause heart damage that can appear like a heart attack.
A person is considered a confirmed case of COVID-19 if they have had a confirmatory viral test, performed through a throat or nose swab, and the specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A positive viral test alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
A probable case is someone who shows evidence of infection, as defined by the CDC, or who has had a positive antibody blood test and shows a measure of evidence of having COVID-19. An antibody test alone is not a reliable method of diagnosing the illness, Renwick said.
Logan said in the community setting, hospitals can count someone as suspected if they have symptoms consistent with the infection, but test results aren’t back yet. A person can also be suspected of having COVID-19 if they were exposed to someone who tested positive and had symptoms, but had a negative test, haven’t been tested yet or refused a test.
There is a 5% possibility of a false negative result on the best tests currently available, Logan said.
“If a person has symptoms consistent with Covid but a negative test result, it would be safest to continue the home quarantine period to reduce the risk of spread in case one had a false negative test,” Logan said. “In that case, the individual would not count in Self Regional’s or DHEC’s numbers as a positive case.”
To be classified as recovered, Logan said a long enough time has to pass since the positive test result, to be considered non-infectious.
“This is not a perfect method as some immunocompromised people can be infectious longer, but on a population level it is a good estimate of the number of people that have contracted Covid and have since ‘recovered’ from Covid,” he said.
DHEC recommends that someone who tests positive remain isolated until their symptoms are better and at least 10 days have passed since they became ill, along with being fever-free for at least three days without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Renwick said even after someone recovers, their positive case is not removed from the state’s total number of positive cases. The state’s recovery data is based on symptom onset information, which officials don’t have for every positive case in the state. As of Wednesday afternoon, DHEC was reporting an 87% recovery rate.
In the event that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 dies from an unrelated cause, Logan said the virus might be listed on a death certificate as something the person had, but would not be listed as the cause of death.
DHEC defines a confirmed death as someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a viral test. Someone whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or significant contributor, but who did not get a confirmatory viral test, is only considered a probable COVID-19-related death.
In helping people better understand all the COVID-related information, Logan emphasized the importance of taking the pandemic seriously and following the guidelines set out by health organizations.
“We feel that the most dangerous misconceptions are the ones that downplay the seriousness of this pandemic and cause people to ignore the guidance to mask, social distance and practice good hand hygiene,” he said.
