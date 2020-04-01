Every day is a balancing act for health care providers.
The workers on the front lines helping test and treat COVID-19 are burning through protective gear, all while fully aware that the rush of coronavirus cases hasn't hit the Greenwood area yet. They're working to keep up supplies of masks and other protective garments in anticipation while using them at an accelerated pace.
There's pressure to see an increasing number of patients as time moves on, but health care providers also have to consider the well being of their workers.
These are the calculations being made daily at area medical facilities. At Carolina Health Centers, Brooke Holloway said they're doing what they can to protect employees while meeting these community needs.
CHC, which operates Uptown Family Practice, Village Family Practice and The Bethany Center along with The Children's Center, has been running at full staff at all locations, said Holloway, chief development and corporate compliance officer. Like with area hospitals, she said they've had a heightened need for masks and protective equipment.
"We probably have a little over two weeks of supply right now," she said. "We've had tremendous support from the community, both companies donating protective equipment and the people at home sewing masks. It's hard enough for the people out there, suited up and doing screenings in the parking lot."
CHC has been testing patients for COVID-19, but only existing clients. Because of the limited supply of tests, Holloway said they're only testing existing patients who show signs of having the virus. So far, they've reported no positive tests.
Whenever patients come in for treatment, they're first screened by phone, then if they have symptoms of the illness they're screened further and tested outside the medical facilities, to reduce the chance of the building becoming contaminated. People who have to be examined inside are taken straight to a room and spend no time waiting in the lobbies.
Other steps, like a drive-through pharmacy and pediatric examination tents set up outside of the office, are all aimed at reducing the likelihood of exposure for everyone involved, Holloway said.
"Things have just changed so quickly," she said. "At first you think it's in the state, and the next moment it's here."
In order to lighten some of the burden on the medical staff, she said CHC has actively sought out student nurses and out-of-work nurses and hired them on for part-time, as-needed shifts. Staff are still being offered paid leave, and the company is working with employees to ensure they can take a half-day to help their children with homework or tend to personal errands as they adjust to ever-changing circumstances.
A behavioral health specialist on staff is helping employees by offering a chance to talk about what's on their minds, or overseeing group sessions where they can decompress, Holloway said.
But above all, she said the one point medical professionals wish they could get across is that people need to be taking this virus more seriously. People need to stay at home, wash their hands and avoid contact with others if possible.
"We work for you, so please stay home for us," Holloway said. "We don't want to see people getting sick."
In Abbeville County, Abbeville Area Medical Center is the only testing location. There, staff has confirmed four cases of COVID-19 out of more than 130 tests. Partly, the area's case numbers are low because of isolation efforts, but other factors play into it as well.
"We feel our community and organization has done a good job at isolating themselves as well as giving appropriate instructions to those potentially sick patients of what to do," said Meg Davis, AAMC's marketing, foundation and volunteer services director in an email Wednesday. "Testing results have also at times been slow to arrive due to supply shortages, however at this moment DHEC test results are up to date with the exception of those we sent yesterday."
Screening requirements have also kept the number of positives low, although Davis said AAMC has been reasonably aggressive in its testing. Population density is also a factor, as rural counties have people spread out over a larger area.
Protective gear supplies is still a concern, and Davis said it's hard to know what a safe level of supply is since they don't know when the surge of COVID-19 cases will hit this area.
"We are working to conserve our PPE (personal protective equipment) and have prepared by creating detailed guidelines for which of our employees need PPE and the types of PPE they need," she said.
She said the hospital's protective equipment is in a centralized location under tight control. While they've ordered more equipment, there's still a need for donations because the items are back-ordered with no firm arrival date.
"One of our main priorities is keeping our staff healthy and we are continuing to look for more resources of PPE to expand our ability to keep our employees out of harm's way," she said.
Anyone looking to arrange donations of PPE can contact Davis at 864-366-3364, or by email at mdavis@abbevilleareamc.com
