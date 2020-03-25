Greenwood's Harbor Freight Tools is part of a nationwide effort by the company to make sure the medical staff on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus have the protective gear they need to stay safe.
Harbor Freight Tools is donating its entire stock of nitrile gloves — about 42 million pairs — along with hundreds of thousands of n95 masks and tens of thousands of face shields to local hospitals, according to Craig Hoffman, Harbor Freight director of corporate communications and content.
"We have pulled everything off the shelves of our stores and put aside everything in our distribution centers, and are responding to requests from hospitals that fill out a form that was linked on our website as well as customers who filled it out on behalf of their local hospitals," Hoffman said in an email. "We realize that given the scope of the COVID-19 epidemic, so much more is needed, but we were happy to do what we could to help the medical professionals who are on the front lines dealing with this crisis."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.