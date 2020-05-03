'Happy campers': People return to state park after COVID-19 ban is lifted

Lee and Amber Youmans’ first date was a picnic 18 years ago at Lake Greenwood State Park.
“It was amazing,” Amber recalls. “We keep coming back.”
On Saturday, their family — including sons Lawson, 11, Henry, 6, and dog Ford — were among many visitors at the park, which reopened for the first time this weekend since it was closed in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Youmans, of Gilbert, felt lucky to be able to enjoy the nice weekend. The state parks department honored camping reservations made months ago but won’t be taking new reservations until May 11.
“We’ve always camped at Lake Greenwood,” Lee said. “We had the reservation for this weekend, and we just kept it, and they just opened everything back up. We had our fingers crossed.”
So did a lot of others, and the park was abuzz Saturday with people camping, fishing, swimming, boating and more. Picnic shelters, playground sets, park offices and other gathering facilities remained closed to the public in an effort to limit large gatherings.
“We love it,” Lawson said of the park. “The fishing is good and the camping is fun.”
In fact, the fishing drew daytrippers from Asheville, North Carolina.
Ingrid Kromer brought her family, including son, Justyn, 13, to the park specifically because it was reopening this weekend. Justyn wanted to find a good place to fish.
“My son was looking at the best lakes to fish in South Carolina, and this seemed to be the closest one, to be honest,” Ingrid said. “We drove quite a ways.”
While Justyn fished, Ingrid and Jaclyn Davis stopped at one of the trail maps with dogs Tucker and Twinkle.
“There’s a little hiking path on the edge of the water, and we were wanting to look at the campground,” Ingrid said.
Andrew and Megan Case, of Greenwood, brought their two sons, Easton Stone, 9, and Jayden Stone, 11, to the park to go swimming. They said they come to the park “a pretty good bit” in the summer.
“They like to play and swim and fish,” Megan said.
Andrew said he wasn’t worried about returning to the park since the ban was lifted.
“The kids love the water,” Andrew said.
“It wears them out so they are ready to go to bed when they get home,” Megan said with a laugh.
Megan said the kids have been “going stir-crazy in the house” and that coming to the park was a blessing for them.
The Cases’ family camps at the park quite a bit.
“A lot of times they’ll keep a spot for a couple of weeks,” Megan said.
Andrew, Megan and the kids generally come to the park every weekend, but Saturday was their first time at the park this year.
“It’s peaceful out here,” Andrew said.
Cari Booker brought her two boys, Kaiden and Kolten, and daughter Kylie to swim. Kylie had a baby doll in a carrier and made trips between the water and shoreline to feed her toy doll.
“I like swimming, but it’s cold,” Kylie, 7, said.
Cari said “it gives kids something to do and somewhere for them to go.”
Mike and Annette Roberts, of Spartanburg, brought grandchildren Bellamy and Josalyn to the park on Friday night for a weekend of camping.
“We made this appointment three or four months ago,” Mike said. “We were kind of afraid we wouldn’t be able to come, but they opened it just in time. We like coming here. Just look at it. It’s beautiful.”
The playgrounds were taped off, so Bellamy and Josalyn had their own playset beside the camper.
Dawn Dawson, director of corporate communications for the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said she wouldn’t have a tally of visitors for a couple of weeks, but realized there would be heavy traffic after the decision to reopen.
“The decision to close state parks was not an easy one,” Dawson said. “We know South Carolinians love their state parks, so, when we closed them, it was in the best interest for the safety of our visitors and the safety of our employees. Once we got some guidance from DHEC about social distancing and some of the things we can do in our visitor areas, then we decided we could put a good number of barriers in place to keep people safe and open the parks. Part of that included limiting the number of visitors for right now.”
Dawson said they have reduced visitor traffic by about half for the time-being. Still, plenty of people were at the lake Saturday.
“They (the state parks) are a bargain, quality outdoor recreation,” Dawson said. “It doesn’t cost a whole lot to go in there. You can take your whole family. The great outdoors is usually invigorating, and recreation is a healthy thing to do. So, it is something people pursue.”
