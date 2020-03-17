Some professional associations for dentists and orthodontists started recommending Monday that all but urgent and emergency care be suspended for several weeks to mitigate COVID-19 spread and align with shifts in public health recommendations.
Dr. Thomas B. Stoddard of the Stoddard Dental Group in Greenwood said his practice was seeing patients Tuesday.
"It's a recommendation, not an edict," Stoddard said. "If an organization such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in and says we need to change what we are doing, we would consider that, along with whether the public tells us they are not comfortable coming in to the office. We do feel strongly that people need dental care. A fair amount of our business is urgent and emergency care."
Stoddard said his office practices precautions for infection control in dental settings, including sterilization of equipment, sterilizing of surfaces, wearing masks and wearing latex gloves.
"Now, with coronavirus, we're looking at hygienic things like not leaving magazines in the waiting area," Stoddard said. "You don't take it for granted that there haven't yet been cases in Greenwood. It may take a little bit longer to get here and hit a peak. Anytime you are in healthcare, you realize people may be walking around with certain illnesses, including the flu."
Stoddard said he remembers when HIV emerged and how that changed infection control protocols in the early 1980s for dentists.
"That changed the way we did things to a certain extent," Stoddard said. "Back then, we didn't wear gloves or masks."
Dr. Josh Fennell with Piedmont Family Dentistry said the situation "seems to be changing almost by the hour, regarding recommendations."
"My partner and I felt like it was the right thing to do, out of concern for our team and our patients," Fennell said. "We're still here on an emergency basis."
Fennell said abbreviated office hours are in place and there is an emergency beeper for after-hours.
"We can assess the situation by phone and know if we need to call in an antibiotic or if we need to make a trip to the office," Fennell said. "We've had that all along, but it's maybe now more important."
Dr. Jennifer Turner of Pediatric Dentistry of Greenwood is rescheduling non-emergency patients, limiting people in the waiting room to two, interviewing patients about any recent illness and taking temperatures of everyone who comes in, as well as staff.
"Children can be community transmission at its best," Turner said. "I have a lot of grandparents and great-grandparents who are raising young children. I tell kids who come in that if they get this, they could be fine, but if they give it to someone else, who is older, that is a worry."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.