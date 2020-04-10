Grocery stores have been on the front lines in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. Everyone depends on these stores to buy basic needs such as food and supplies.
Grocery stores have changed how customers shop and interact with store employees. Employees of grocery stores have to enforce these changes and it’s a tough job right now.
“It hasn’t been fun,” said a Publix employee, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It hurts a lot of us to see what people are going through.”
The employee told a story about finding sanitizing wipes in the bathroom trash can. Apparently, customers have been hiding products in places such as this this to avoid quantity limits.
This employees also reported finding wipes in a customer’s hidden cache and returning them to the shelf. An older lady was looking for wipes and asked if the ones he was placing on the shelf were for sale. He told her they were and she began to cry.
“She said ‘It was an answer to prayer’,” the employee lamented. “To see these people’s reactions is killing us.”
The employee reported that Publix is taking care of its employees. Publix is giving all employees a raise along with giving out smaller gift cards for employees to buy groceries. The company also brings in meals for employees to eat.
The Publix employee who is in a managerial role says keeping the store stocked is very hard. “I wouldn’t anticipate seeing a fully stocked store until the end of the year.”
The employee thinks social media is to blame for the panic buying and hoarding.
Publix, along with other Lakelands grocery stores, has taken steps to keep shoppers safe and shelves stocked. Publix has customers go in through the entrance and follow signs throughout the store.
Employees are stationed at the entrances and exits -- counting the number of customers who pass through to ensure that they are staying within the customer limits.
The Bi-Lo grocery store in Coronaca has a maximum capacity of 75 shoppers at one time and an employee at the door counting customers and wiping down carts.
Both stores have also placed markers – six feet apart – at checkout for customers to stand at.
The employee of Publix reports that compared to other cities and counties in the area, Greenwood is doing well. “Greenwood has done a phenomenal job of imposing limits.” These limits have helped keep hoarding and panic buying down.
As for what people can do to make it easier, living through the COVID-19 pandemic, the employee had a thought.
“I would just encourage us to look out for our neighbors, hopefully, it will make us a better society.”
