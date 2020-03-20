Greenwood YMCA has suspended normal operations until at least April 6 and will shift its focus to child care and meal delivery, the organization announced in a press release Friday.
The release by the Lakelands region YMCA also included an announcement of closures for facilities in Gray Court and Laurens.
"I feel very confident that we've done a great job of keeping the facility clean and up-to-date, but I just think taking the recommendations from the healthcare professionals that we’ve all seen on TV and online, we’ve ramped down our operations as much as we can," Greenwood YMCA chief operating officer Johnathan Bass said. "But also, we’re kind of in a transition in our facility where we really have focused our efforts on taking care of children right now."
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against gatherings of 50 or more people.
Bass said the YMCA building will stay open to operate the organization's childcare service, which takes care of 30 children at a time and has been splitting the children into groups of 10.
The YMCA will provide its normal child care services, in addition to expanding care to children of essential service providers, which includes nurses, doctors, first responders and grocery store and pharmacy employees. Bass said he is working with Prisma Health, Self Regional Healthcare and Abbeville Area Medical Center to arrange this.
In addition to child care, the YMCA will also provide meals and homework packets for children in neighborhoods across the city. Bass said the YMCA distributed 256 meals in Greenwood and 85 homework packets to students in District 50.
"Our full-time staff is transitioning our daily operations now to this urgent call and this urgent need to be able to serve our community," Bass said. "Our feet are going from outside our walls into the neighborhoods to serve children."
Bass said the YMCA is planning for the possibility it will care for more children. He said he is working with churches and other organizations to arrange places for child care if more space is needed.
Many of the YMCA's part-time workers and fitness instructors will be on standby and not working while operations are suspended, Bass said.
The Greenwood YMCA is the latest gym in Greenwood to announce a closure. Planet Fitness closed Wednesday. Anytime Fitness posted on its Facebook that it will close this weekend and plans to open 6 a.m. Monday.
Omni Fitness remains open 24 hours but has canceled group aerobics classes and childcare until further notice. The gym's cleaning staff is working extra hours to sanitize equipment.
