"I cried."
That's what Greenwood's Katrina Smith Davis did when she found out she tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.
Davis, 43, was one of the earliest positive tests in Greenwood.
"It's scary," she said, fighting back a persistent cough. "You look on Facebook and see people posting about the deaths."
Davis said she had a little bit of a cough last Tuesday and thought it was because of the pollen.
By Thursday, she felt much worse and her finance, Mitch, took her to Self Regional Medical Center, where she had a chest X-ray. A nurse practitioner there told her to take the COVID-19 test. She found out Saturday that it came back positive.
She said she couldn't believe it would happen to her because she keeps her house so clean. She and her fiance are quarantined to their homes for 14 days. Mitch hasn't been tested and has had no symptoms, but he's isolated for precautionary reasons.
"I just didn't think I would be the one who got it," Davis said. "There were no cases in Greenwood at the time. I was sure somebody would get it, but never me."
She went on a cruise to the Bahamas in late February, but she noted that the Bahamas has no reported cases; so, she's not sure where she contracted the virus. "I have no idea whatsoever," Davis said.
Davis has a consistent cough and shortness of breath. She said she will treat her symptoms at home, rest and watch a lot of reruns on TV.
"You cough so hard that it causes you to vomit," she said.
Greenwood County had three confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday night, according to the Department of Environmental Health and Control.
