Greenwood Soup Kitchen skeleton crew needs more volunteers amid pandemic

Greenwood Soup Kitchen is in dire need of volunteers to feed the hungry daily. Volunteer numbers have dropped sharply during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re down to three or four people,” said Norm Fawcett, Greenwood Soup Kitchen chairman. “We’re struggling to prepare soup and meals. We’re looking for a dozen or more volunteers, just one morning per week. Volunteers do not have any contact with our guests. We’re doing take-home meals. Our dining room is closed.”
The urgent volunteer need comes after the soup kitchen reopened its doors Aug. 10, to distribute take-home meals outside the United Center for Community Care. The nonprofit closed briefly earlier this month after a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.
Kitchen and dining facilities have since undergone industrial cleaning and sanitation by a licensed company, Fawcett said.
Meals are distributed outside the dining room’s main entrance. Masks and gloves are required of volunteers preparing meals at this time.
Those interested in volunteering may call Norm Fawcett at 864-227-3421.
“As news of Greenwood COVID-19 cases has continued, our volunteer numbers have diminished,” Fawcett said. “Some 130 volunteers on our roster help us keep the place open six days a week, feeding about 120 guests and day, Monday through Saturday.”
Immanuel Lutheran Church of Greenwood volunteers prepare and distribute take-home meals Sundays at the church.
Fawcett said most volunteers on weekdays are older and not working full time, whereas Saturday volunteers tend to be people who work weekdays full time. Saturday volunteers often sign up to help one Saturday per month.
Cindy Markward, Greenwood Soup Kitchen vice chairwoman, has volunteered with the organization on Saturdays for 13 years. She started volunteering as a way to meet people after moving to the area from Ohio.
“We try to give our guests hot soup, a sandwich and a small dessert,” Markward said. “It takes time to prepare and individually packaged items for that number of brown bag lunches. These are not difficult tasks by any means.”
Typically, during the school year, Markward said the soup kitchen gets lots of help from college and high school students volunteering for community service hours. With the pandemic, she’s unsure if that will be the case.
“During summer is usually when we struggle most,” Markward said. “This year, it’s been doubly worse because of this COVID-19,” Markward said. “We need help. I have received calls from interested high school and college students. I’m praying that the schools can come through and church groups, but we need to know ahead of time, so we can schedule them.”
Eight to 10 volunteers per shift minimum would be helpful, Markward said.
Markward said one doesn’t have to be homeless to be unable to afford food.
“You come to our door and you get food,” Markward said.
Food is prepared from 9-11 a.m. and served from 11 a.m. to noon. Volunteer shifts are typically completed before 12:30 p.m.
“We made it clear, beginning in March, that anyone who didn’t feel comfortable coming in, because of age or underlying health conditions could stay home, with our blessing,” Fawcett said.
In addition to volunteers needed for preparing take-home meals, Fawcett said the soup kitchen needs people to be trained in how to lead and coordinate volunteers, people willing to serve as soup makers and people willing to pick up bread, pastry, pizzas and other foodstuffs from area grocery stores and restaurants regularly donating to the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.