While so many restaurants and businesses are seeing a slump in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Greenwood Soup Kitchen's services have remained essential to hundreds of people in the community.
The soup kitchen is housed in the United Center for Community Care along Phoenix Street, with its entrance on the building's East Avenue side. The dining room inside sat dozens of people comfortably, where volunteers would serve hot bowls of soup with sides, desserts and drinks each morning, Monday through Saturday.
"We would serve a full, hot meal, and have been doing that for years and years and years," said Norm Fawcett, chairman of the kitchen's board of directors. "Certainly, you don't want to put 100 people together in a dining room with a pandemic going on, though, so we quickly got together a plan."
Starting March 16 a skeleton crew of volunteers began handing out bag lunches in the covered carport in front of the kitchen. Instead of full meals served on trays, the volunteers are serving up cups of soup, sandwiches, a dessert, fruit when the kitchen has it to give and a drink.
A staff of 10-12 volunteers dwindled to four to five, Fawcett said. Many of the volunteers are older people who are at risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.
"We made it very clear when we closed the dining room that not only because of their age, but because of any underlying health conditions, we made it very clear to them that if they feel uncomfortable at all they should stay home," he said.
While social distancing measures and Gov. Henry McMaster's work-or-home order may drive many people away from public places, the soup kitchen saw no dip whatsoever in people in need of their meals. Those volunteers are still serving 100-125 people a day, Fawcett said, while adhering to social distancing procedures and encouraging people to take the meals home to eat.
"I personally have been very surprised our numbers didn't drop off," he said. "That really speaks to the true need for approaching hunger in our community."
And it's highlighted other needs, as well. Since the soup kitchen normally serves soup, this switch to handing out sandwiches has put a strain on their supply of bread. Add onto that grocery stores limiting the number of items people can purchase, and Fawcett said the soup kitchen has turned to the community to ask people to donate sandwich bread.
Staff also like to provide fresh fruit when possible, so Fawcett said donations of bags of apples or oranges would be greatly appreciated. As a treat, the bagged lunches come with a couple of cookies, which Fawcett said are expensive to buy enough of, so donations are welcome.
Anyone wanting to give is urged to bring donations by from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Saturday at 929 Phoenix St. — the doors to the dining area will likely be locked, so just knock, Fawcett said.
While the virus has posed challenges to the staff at the soup kitchen, Fawcett said they've always had a "do what we can do" philosophy.
"Somehow we've been able to hold it all together with the big hearts of a few volunteers and our donations," he said.
