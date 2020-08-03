You are the owner of this article.
Greenwood Soup Kitchen closes; volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

The hungry will have to find another source for a midday meal other than the Greenwood Soup Kitchen, temporarily.

Greenwood Soup Kitchen is closed until further notice, after a volunteer recently tested positive for COVID-19, Norm Fawcett, board chairman for Greenwood Soup Kitchen, said.

An industrial cleaning and sanitation company arrived today for fogging of the premises at the United Center for Community Care. Further soup kitchen cleaning by the company is expected this week, Fawcett said. 

"One of our regular volunteers tested positive for COVID-19," Fawcett said. "Symptoms showed up Saturday. I phoned a Department of Health and Environmental Control hotline that George McKinney put me in touch with and decided that it is a wise choice for us to close, just because of the number of people that the volunteer might have had contact with. It has been advised that our volunteers be very aware of any possible COVID-19 symptoms...Let's hope it's an isolated case and we don't know how the volunteer contracted the virus. We figured it was the right thing to do to close."

The Phoenix Street location serves meals Monday through Saturday and Immanuel Lutheran Church serves soup kitchen meals on Sundays.

This week, Fawcett said Greenwood Soup Kitchen guests can get take-out meals Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 East Creswell Ave.

Fawcett said he anticipates being able to return to soup kitchen facilities at United Center for Community Care soon.

Since mid-March, the GSK dining room at the United Center for Community Care has been closed, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers have been making and handing out bagged lunches.

"We've got lots of food," Fawcett said. "That's not a problem. We just need people to make sandwiches. As an all-volunteer organization, we try our best...Our perspective is people's health is most important. We will be open as soon as we can."

Even during the pandemic, Fawcett said the facility serves between 115 and 140 people a day. Eight to 10 volunteers are needed per shift.

"For the past 32 years, if hungry people come to our door, we feed them," Fawcett. "No questions asked." A sign has been posted at the East Avenue Soup Kitchen entrance to alert guests to the temporary closure. 

Fawcett said volunteers who have had contact with the positive volunteer during the mid to latter part of last week have been contacted.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-992-8934.

