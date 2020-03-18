The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of area restaurants who are providing takeout service as a part of their campaign, #GWDopen4Biz.

Here are the restaurants:

  • Aromas Village Coffee: 864-396-3096
  • Besto of Greenwood: 864-229-2500
  • Break on the Lake: 864-943-1001
    • Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Buffalo Grill: 864-223-4745
  • Capri's Italian: 864-223-0367
  • The Carolina Tavern: 864-538-0538
  • Chick-fil-A: Drive-thrus are open, curbside available on app.
  • Dairy Queen: Drive-thru open
  • Fat Daddy's BBQ: 864-223-9111
  • Flynn's on Maxwell: 864-223-9463
  • Good Times Brewing: 864-223-2739
  • The Mill House: 864-323-0321
  • Howard's on Main: 864-229-3700
    • Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Bermuda's: 864-942-0903
  • Pascal's Cafe & Grill: 864-223-2329
  • Sport's Break: 864-229-4110
  • T.W. Boons: 864-227-3338
  • Montague's: 864-223-1149