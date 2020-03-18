The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of area restaurants who are providing takeout service as a part of their campaign, #GWDopen4Biz.
Here are the restaurants:
- Aromas Village Coffee: 864-396-3096
- Besto of Greenwood: 864-229-2500
- Break on the Lake: 864-943-1001
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Buffalo Grill: 864-223-4745
- Capri's Italian: 864-223-0367
- The Carolina Tavern: 864-538-0538
- Chick-fil-A: Drive-thrus are open, curbside available on app.
- Dairy Queen: Drive-thru open
- Fat Daddy's BBQ: 864-223-9111
- Flynn's on Maxwell: 864-223-9463
- Good Times Brewing: 864-223-2739
- The Mill House: 864-323-0321
- Howard's on Main: 864-229-3700
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bermuda's: 864-942-0903
- Pascal's Cafe & Grill: 864-223-2329
- Sport's Break: 864-229-4110
- T.W. Boons: 864-227-3338
- Montague's: 864-223-1149
