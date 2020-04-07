State health officials reported 187 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and three more deaths. Greenwood County and Saluda County each had an additional positive case, moving their cumulative totals to 12 and five, respectively.
Meanwhile, Abbeville County saw its total decrease to five cases because a case was reclassified to another county. Abbeville Area Medical Center reported Monday afternoon that Abbeville County has had nine residents test positive for COVID-19.
The three deaths reported Tuesday were all among patients who were 60 or older and had underlying conditions. Two were Lexington County residents and one was from Greenville County.
So far, 2,417 South Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51 deaths have been linked to the virus. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
The agency, which started releasing an estimate of statewide infections this week, increased its estimate to 16,853.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to data released last week, 27% of COVID-19 patients in South Carolina were hospitalized when they tested positive. While just 5% of positive cases were in people 20 or younger, cases were relatively evenly distributed among other age groups.
As of Tuesday, 23,680 COIVD-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
